India vs Afghanistan: India win a Test match for the first time within two days

The historic one-off Test between India and Afghanistan in Bangalore came to a premature end as the home side delivered an emphatic performance to win the encounter by an innings and 262 runs on Friday. While Afghan hopes of scripting a fairytale ended in a horror show, India won a Test match for the first time within two days. Courtesy of this triumph India have also become the first Asian team to win a Test inside a couple of days by recording their biggest win in Test history. However, these are not the only records that were broken in this brief but engaging affair. Below are some of the statistics that were rewritten in the two-day affair-

|After dismissing Afghanistan twice on Friday, India became the first team to claim 20 wickets in one day.

|An astonishing 24 wickets fell on the second day. This is fourth on the list of most wickets in a day’s play.

|Afghanistan’s 109 in the first innings came in just 27.5 overs. They now hold the infamous record of batting the fewest number of overs in an inaugural Test.

|In the list of lowest totals by a team in their inaugural Test Afghanistan are third on the list behind South Africa (84 in 1889) and Bangladesh (91).

|Afghanistan’s total of 103 and 109 in both the innings were also the lowest scores at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore.

|Afghanistan are now the third team to be bowled out in a day after India and Zimbabwe.

|This Test match also saw the fewest balls number of balls bowled by India- 399 to win a Test.

|Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan became the first Indian batsman to score a century in a single session.

|This is also the third occasion where both the Indian openers scored a hundred in same test innings.

|Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan scored 212 runs in 41.3 overs. Afghanistan team, on the other hand, scored 212 runs in 66.3 overs.

|Meanwhile, in the list of Test results which have come within 2 days since 1946-

England defeat West Indies- 2000

Australia defeat Pakistan- 2002

South Africa defeat Zimbabwe- 2005

New Zealand defeat Zimbabwe-2005

South Africa defeat Zimbabwe- 2017

India defeat Afghanistan- 2018.

