IND vs AFG Live Score, U19 Asia Cup Semi-Final: India face Afghanistan in the knock-out clash. (BCCI)

India and Afghanistan will lock horns in the second Under-19 Asia Cup semi-final at the Al Amerat Stadium in Oman on Thursday.

Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first in the high-stakes contest. After 4 overs, AFG are 17/0.

Story continues below this ad An interesting contest is in the offing as Lakshay Raichandani’s side enters the knockout clash on the back of a mixed streak, comprising two wins and a defeat in the biggest group game against Pakistan. On the other hand, Afghanistan come in with a clean sheet, having beaten Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Malaysia in group B. SCROLL DOWN FOR India vs Afghanistan U19 Live Score Updates from the U19 Asia Cup Semi-Final The IND vs AFG blog will be updated periodically Live Updates Nov 12, 2026 10:49 AM IST IND vs AFG Live Score, U19 Asia Cup Semi-Final: Watchful start A sedate start for the Afghan openers, building themselves in slowly. Good lines up front from Sood and Kavya Patel to keep the batters in check. AFG 17/0 in 4 overs Nov 12, 2026 10:30 AM IST IND vs AFG Live Score, U19 Asia Cup Semi-Final: Game on Abidullah Nadarjan and Faridullah Ihsas open the batting for AFG. Ishan Sood takes the new ball for India and begins with a no ball. Nov 12, 2026 10:15 AM IST IND vs AFG Live Score, U19 Asia Cup Semi-Final: Playing XIs India U19 Playing XI: Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani(c), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Arjun Rajput, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Anvay Dravid(w), Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Savsani, Kavya Patel, Ishan Sood. Afghanistan U19 Playing XI: Abidullah Nadarjan, Faridullah Ihsas, Subhan Zakhail, Noman Salarzai(w), Shah Faisal Rahimi, Tahir Sarwary, Amir Hamza, Sohail Khan(c), Mohammad Ali, Bilal Salimankhil, Noor Ali Niazi Nov 12, 2026 10:00 AM IST IND vs AFG Live Score, U19 Asia Cup Semi-Final: Toss TOSS: Afghanistan U19 have won the toss and opted to bat Nov 12, 2026 09:52 AM IST IND vs AFG Live Score, U19 Asia Cup Semi-Final: Head to head Head-to-head Matches played: 13 India U-19 won: 11 Afghanistan U-19 won: 2 Nov 12, 2026 09:49 AM IST IND vs AFG Live Score, U19 Asia Cup Semi-Final: ICYMI, a Sehwag storm Aaryavir Sehwag had shown glimpses of his potential in India’s first two matches of the Under-19 Asia Cup, scoring 70 not out against Nepal and 22 against Pakistan. On Tuesday, the Indian opener went a step further, smashing 160 off 168 balls to power India Under-19 to a 70-run win over UAE Under-19 in Al Amerat and secure a place in the semifinal. READ MORE Nov 12, 2026 09:47 AM IST IND vs AFG Live Score, U19 Asia Cup Semi-Final: Match squads Afghanistan U19 Squad: Abidullah Nadarjan, Faridullah Ihsas, Subhan Zakhail, Noman Salarzai(w), Shah Faisal Rahimi, Tahir Sarwary, Amir Hamza, Sohail Khan(c), Mohammad Ali, Abdullah Hamdard, Noor Ali Niazi, Sami Mubarez, Bilal Salimankhil, Lutfullah Mohammadi, Imran Mohammadi, Subhan Ali, Farid Zadran, Faisal Mubariz, Abidullah Abid, Hamza Khan Alikhil. India U19 Squad: Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani(c), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Arjun Rajput, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Anvay Dravid(w), Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Savsani, Kavya Patel, Ishan Sood, Yashveer Goud, Kushagra Ojha, Rajat Baghel, Shavin Vinodh Nov 12, 2026 09:46 AM IST IND vs AFG Live Score, U19 Asia Cup Semi-Final: Welcome It's a knockout clash in Al Amerat today with India taking on the rising force of Afghanistan. As far as the recent form goes, the Afghan colts have had a better run in the tournament with three wins from as many games. Although India put behind the sting of losing to Pakistan with a thumping win over the UAE, there are certain chinks in the order that could be exploited by their opponents today. Arjun Rajput’s story: Sehwag fan sold kulche. Now, his son plays with Sehwag Jr (From left): Arjun Rajput in action against Pakistan; Arjun with coach Vikram Sidhu (BCCI X and Special Arrangement) Hoti Ram Rajput now owns a bakery and has a son in the same India side as Sehwag’s boy. READ MORE

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