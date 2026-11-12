A sedate start for the Afghan openers, building themselves in slowly. Good lines up front from Sood and Kavya Patel to keep the batters in check.
AFG 17/0 in 4 overs
India and Afghanistan will lock horns in the second Under-19 Asia Cup semi-final at the Al Amerat Stadium in Oman on Thursday.
Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first in the high-stakes contest. After 4 overs, AFG are 17/0.
An interesting contest is in the offing as Lakshay Raichandani’s side enters the knockout clash on the back of a mixed streak, comprising two wins and a defeat in the biggest group game against Pakistan. On the other hand, Afghanistan come in with a clean sheet, having beaten Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Malaysia in group B.
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A sedate start for the Afghan openers, building themselves in slowly. Good lines up front from Sood and Kavya Patel to keep the batters in check.
AFG 17/0 in 4 overs
Abidullah Nadarjan and Faridullah Ihsas open the batting for AFG. Ishan Sood takes the new ball for India and begins with a no ball.
India U19 Playing XI: Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani(c), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Arjun Rajput, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Anvay Dravid(w), Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Savsani, Kavya Patel, Ishan Sood.
Afghanistan U19 Playing XI: Abidullah Nadarjan, Faridullah Ihsas, Subhan Zakhail, Noman Salarzai(w), Shah Faisal Rahimi, Tahir Sarwary, Amir Hamza, Sohail Khan(c), Mohammad Ali, Bilal Salimankhil, Noor Ali Niazi
TOSS: Afghanistan U19 have won the toss and opted to bat
Head-to-head
Aaryavir Sehwag had shown glimpses of his potential in India’s first two matches of the Under-19 Asia Cup, scoring 70 not out against Nepal and 22 against Pakistan. On Tuesday, the Indian opener went a step further, smashing 160 off 168 balls to power India Under-19 to a 70-run win over UAE Under-19 in Al Amerat and secure a place in the semifinal. READ MORE
Afghanistan U19 Squad: Abidullah Nadarjan, Faridullah Ihsas, Subhan Zakhail, Noman Salarzai(w), Shah Faisal Rahimi, Tahir Sarwary, Amir Hamza, Sohail Khan(c), Mohammad Ali, Abdullah Hamdard, Noor Ali Niazi, Sami Mubarez, Bilal Salimankhil, Lutfullah Mohammadi, Imran Mohammadi, Subhan Ali, Farid Zadran, Faisal Mubariz, Abidullah Abid, Hamza Khan Alikhil.
India U19 Squad: Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani(c), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Arjun Rajput, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Anvay Dravid(w), Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Savsani, Kavya Patel, Ishan Sood, Yashveer Goud, Kushagra Ojha, Rajat Baghel, Shavin Vinodh
It's a knockout clash in Al Amerat today with India taking on the rising force of Afghanistan. As far as the recent form goes, the Afghan colts have had a better run in the tournament with three wins from as many games. Although India put behind the sting of losing to Pakistan with a thumping win over the UAE, there are certain chinks in the order that could be exploited by their opponents today.
Hoti Ram Rajput now owns a bakery and has a son in the same India side as Sehwag’s boy. READ MORE
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