Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Wriddhiman Saha ruled out of Afghanistan Test, Dinesh Karthik comes in

Wriddhiman Saha ruled out of Afghanistan Test, Dinesh Karthik comes in

Wriddhiman Saha picked up the right thumb injury during the second IPL Qualifier while representing Sunrisers Hyderabad against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 25. 

By: Sports Desk | Published: June 2, 2018 2:13:17 pm
Dinesh Karthik, Dinesh Karthik India, India Dinesh Karthik, Dinesh Karthik batting, India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy 2018. sports news, cricket, Indian Express Dinesh Karthik last played in a Test match in 2010. (Source: AP)
Related News

Wriddhiman Saha has been officially ruled out of the upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan after picking up a thumb injury. His place behind the stumps has been handed over to Dinesh Karthik. The Test begins on June 14 in Bengaluru and would be a maiden appearance for Afghanistan into red ball cricket.

Saha picked up the injury during the second IPL Qualifier while representing Sunrisers Hyderabad against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 25 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. He was put under observation by the BCCI medical staff and the management has now decided to give him adequate rest before the start of an all-important tour of England. Saha’s recovery period is expected to be around five to six weeks.

With a chance at retribution, ‘DK’ could build on his success in the shortest formats where he’s played a pivotal role in India winning the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka and then captaining KKR to the qualifiers. But, the Test format eludes him. He made his Test debut in 2004 and hasn’t made an appearance since 2010. When playing in England in 2007, Karthik had scored three half centuries – 60 at Lord’s, 77 at Nottingham and 91 at the Oval.

Earlier, KL Rahul had also thrown his hat into the ring to take up the wicketkeeping responsibility should the team management require it. “I am always open to the challenge of dual responsibility. I have been training hard and will take up the role if the team demands the same,” Rahul, who is also a wicket-keeper, said.

Saha had remained unsure of his participationg in the historic Test. “The way I feel, to be honest, I might not be fit in time. Ultimately, the selectors will decide. It’s not in my hands,” Saha had told reporters on Thursday on the sidelines of the announcement of his coaching programme at the Kalighat Club. “I don’t know the exact situation right now, so I cannot comment on whether I would be taking part in the Afghanistan Test. The BCCI is keeping a track on my injury on a day-to-day basis. It will depend on how I recover and whether I do in time for the one-off test,” he added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 