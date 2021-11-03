scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

IND vs AFG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021: India take on Afghanistan in do or die match in Abu Dhabi

India vs Afghanistan LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India will be hoping to bring their floundering campaign back on track on Wednesday

By: Sports Desk |
November 3, 2021 5:30:16 pm

India vs Afghanistan LIVE Cricket Score: India will be hoping to bring their floundering campaign back on track after two crushing defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand when it takes on a feisty Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup Super 12 match on Wednesday. Against Afghanistan, the middle-overs, during which Rashid Khan operates, will be crucial. Afghanistan have expectedly won their two games against Scotland and Namibia and were in the contest against Pakistan for the better part before Asif Ali took the game away with four sixes in one over.

India Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravichandran Ashwin

Afghanistan Squad: Mohammed Nabi (captain), Hazratullah Zazai, Ahmed Shahzad, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen ul Haq, Rashid Kham, Hamid Hasan, Rahamnaullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmed, Usman Ghani

Live Blog

IND vs AFG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021:

India's Rohit Sharma talks to captain Virat Kohli after the fall of Zealand's Martin Guptill wicket during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

How does a team bounce back from two morale-crushing defeats when its cricket is not brave enough, by Virat Kohli’s own admission? How does a team return to winning ways when its bowling unit has taken only two wickets in two matches? How does a team motivate itself knowing that its fate at the T20 World Cup is no longer in its own hands? Inclusion of fresh faces could help; some new players coming into the playing eleven against Afghanistan without carrying the excess baggage of back-to-back losses. Then again, it’s a double-edged sword. Axing is easy, the message it would carry might not be palatable. (READ FULL STORY)

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd