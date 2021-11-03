IND vs AFG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021: India take on Afghanistan in do or die match in Abu Dhabi

India vs Afghanistan LIVE Cricket Score: India will be hoping to bring their floundering campaign back on track after two crushing defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand when it takes on a feisty Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup Super 12 match on Wednesday. Against Afghanistan, the middle-overs, during which Rashid Khan operates, will be crucial. Afghanistan have expectedly won their two games against Scotland and Namibia and were in the contest against Pakistan for the better part before Asif Ali took the game away with four sixes in one over.
India Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravichandran Ashwin
Afghanistan Squad: Mohammed Nabi (captain), Hazratullah Zazai, Ahmed Shahzad, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen ul Haq, Rashid Kham, Hamid Hasan, Rahamnaullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmed, Usman Ghani