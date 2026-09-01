4 players yet to clear fitness in squad for Afghan series: Is India shooting themselves in the foot?

Four asterisks in India’s squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan tell their own story. Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana have all been picked, but none is certain to play yet. All four will need fitness clearance.

Selectors have picked recovering players in the past when they were close to returning. But with four players still awaiting clearance, there is plenty of uncertainty around India’s squad for a three-match home series, especially when other options are available.

Bumrah is the biggest name on the list. He injured his left knee during the second ODI against England in Cardiff in July and has not played since. Washington suffered a hamstring injury during the same ODI series, while Nitish missed the UK and Zimbabwe tours with a quadriceps injury. Harshit’s injury troubles go further back. A knee injury required surgery and ruled him out of the T20 World Cup before he suffered another setback on the UK tour.