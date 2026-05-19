India vs Afghanistan Squad Announcement Live Updates: Rohit’s fitness, Jadeja future in focus

India Squad For Afghanistan Test, ODI Series 2026 Announcement LIVE: (AP Photo)

India Squad For Afghanistan Test, ODI Series 2026 Announcement LIVE: India could announce their squad for the upcoming one-off Test and ODI series against Afghanistan on Tuesday. The ODI series could effectively start the run-in for India to the 2027 World Cup, which is set to take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia during October and November next year. Among the chief points of focus in the selection meeting could be the fitness of former captain Rohit Sharma, who has been suffering from hamstring problems in the ongoing 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and the role of veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

The Test match will be just the second between India and Afghanistan and the first since 2018. It will also be the first time that a Test match will be played in the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. The one-off Test is set to start on June 6. This will be followed by the three-match ODI series that starts on June 14 in Dharamshala. The second ODI is set to be played on June 17 in Lucknow and the series concludes in Chennai on June 20.