India vs Afghanistan: Shikhar Dhawan becomes first Indian to score century before Lunch in Test cricket

Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday became the first Indian player to score a century in Test cricket before Lunch as he took India to control in the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Bengaluru. The left-handed batsman slammed 19 fours and 3 sixes in the first session as he completed his ton in just 91 balls after Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat. In doing so, he became only the 6th player in the world to score a century in the first session.

The only players who have achieved the record in the past are Victor Trumper against England in 1902, Charlie Macartney against England in 1926, Don Bradman against England in 1930, Majid Khan against New Zealand in 1976 and David Warner against Pakistan in 2017. Before Dhawan, the previous record for best score for India in the first session was held by Virender Sehwag, who scored 99 runs in St Lucia against West Indies, in 2006.

It is Dhawan’s 7th overall ton in Test cricket in 30 matches. On the back of his feat, India managed to reach 158/0 in the first session against Afghanistan after winning the toss and take a strong control in the match. The 32-year old was supported on the other end by Murali Vijay, who played a slower pace than him, and allowed his partner to take control. Vijay reached 41 runs in 72 balls with the help of 6 fours and 1 six in the match.

It is the first Test for Afghanistan, who received their Test status in June 2017. The side led by Asghar Stanikzai struggled to get a wicket in the first session, and in a desperate attempt, wasted a review on Dhawan.

