India vs Afghanistan: Rashid Khan, Asghar Stanikzai celebrate Eid in Bangalore, see pics

On a picture shared by the BCCI on social media, the likes of skipper Asghar Stanikzai, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shahzad, and others can be seen exchanging pleasantries. (Source: BCCI) On a picture shared by the BCCI on social media, the likes of skipper Asghar Stanikzai, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shahzad, and others can be seen exchanging pleasantries. (Source: BCCI)

Bringing in the festive fever at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore members of the Afghanistan cricket team celebrated the festival of Eid on Friday morning. The entire Afghanistan team gathered together on the ground in their traditional attire to mark the auspicious festival. On a picture shared by the BCCI on social media, the likes of skipper Asghar Stanikzai, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shahzad, and others can be seen exchanging pleasantries. After enjoying the festivities, the team will quickly regroup for day two of the second Test between India and Afghanistan. India begins their day at 347/6 with Hardik Pandya and R Ashwin at the crease. The conditions are relatively better than day one where rain marred play on quite a few occasions. The pitch conditions will also continue to favour the batsman.

Analysing the surface before the start of play, Sunil Gavaskar and Simon Doull said,”The groundstaff did a magnificent job leading into this Test match. Great first day pitch yesterday. They (Afghanistan) were not quite able to exploit the surface. The grass will be there. In the first session, if they can get their lines right and lengths right, they can restrict India to under 450. It hardly looks like it has been touched, couple of scuff marks and that’s it. The groundstaff have done a magnificent job in making sure that the pitch was covered when it rained and when they took it off the pitch has been absolutely terrific. There will be little more assistance for the seam bowlers; it won’t be easy for Afghanistan against the three Indian pacers. It is still a decent bowling surface. Look for seam this morning and not much spin.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd