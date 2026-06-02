India vs Afghanistan One-Off Test, ODI Series 2026: Date, Full Schedule, Squads, Match Timings, Venues & Where to Watch Live Streaming

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India vs Afghanistan One-Off Test, ODI Series 2026 Full Schedule: India will take on Afghanistan in one Test match and a three-match ODI series starting on June 6th. Star players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be back in Indian colours in the 50-over format, with Shubman Gill leading both red-ball and white-ball sides.
The cycle also marks the beginning of India’s preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
IND vs AFG livestreaming details
India vs Afghanistan 2026: Live Telecast
The matches of the India vs Afghanistan 2026 series will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.
India vs Afghanistan 2026: Live Streaming
Fans can watch the live streaming of the entire series on the JioHotstar app and website.
IND vs AFG schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|June 6
|Test Match
|9:30 a.m.
|New Chandigarh
|June 13
|1st ODI
|1:30 p.m.
|Dharamshala
|June 17
|2nd ODI
|1:30 p.m.
|Lucknow
|June 20
|3rd ODI
|1:30 p.m.
|Chennai
India’s Test Squad For Afghanistan Test
Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Dhruv Jurel (WK)
India’s ODI Squad For Afghanistan Series
Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya*, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey
Afghanistan’s Test Squad For India Series
Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Abdul Malik, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmanullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafudin Ashraf, Nangyal Kharotai, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Zia Sharifi, Saleem Safi
Afghanistan’s ODI Squad For India Series
Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharotai, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Malik, Bilal Sami.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.