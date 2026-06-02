India vs Afghanistan One-Off Test, ODI Series 2026: Date, Full Schedule, Squads, Match Timings, Venues & Where to Watch Live Streaming

India vs Afghanistan One-Off Test, ODI Series 2026: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in action. (FILE photo)

India vs Afghanistan One-Off Test, ODI Series 2026 Full Schedule: India will take on Afghanistan in one Test match and a three-match ODI series starting on June 6th. Star players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be back in Indian colours in the 50-over format, with Shubman Gill leading both red-ball and white-ball sides.

The cycle also marks the beginning of India’s preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

IND vs AFG livestreaming details

India vs Afghanistan 2026: Live Telecast

The matches of the India vs Afghanistan 2026 series will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

India vs Afghanistan 2026: Live Streaming

Fans can watch the live streaming of the entire series on the JioHotstar app and website.