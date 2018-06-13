India vs Afghanistan Test Live Cricket Streaming, IND vs AFG Live Match Streaming Online: When and where to watch India vs Afghanistan one-off Test

Ajinkya Rahane will lead India against Afghanistan in Virat Kohli’s absence. (Source: PTI) Ajinkya Rahane will lead India against Afghanistan in Virat Kohli’s absence. (Source: PTI)

India will host Afghanistan as the latter prepare for their first ever Test match in Bengaluru from Thursday. Afghanistan were one of the two teams that were granted Test status by International Cricket Council (ICC) last year. Ireland were the other team with Afghanistan. The Irish team has already made their Test debut against Pakistan. While it’s a new format for Afghanistan, they have some well-known faces in the line up in world cricket. The visitors would bank upon the spin attack that includes young sensation Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi. They also comprise of a solid batting line up and a strong fast bowling attack. On the other side, India will be without the services of captain Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane will be leading the side in his absence.

When is India vs Afghanistan one-off Test?

India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match will take place from Thursday, June 14, 2018.

Where is India vs Afghanistan one-off Test?

India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match will be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time does India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match begin?

India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match begins at 9:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match?

India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD3

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Afghanistan one-off Test?

India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India vs Afghanistan one-off Test?

India

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini

Afghanistan

Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Asghar Stanikzai (c), Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Nasir Jamal, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sayed Shirzad, Wafadar, Zahir Khan, Ihsanullah Janat, Amir Hamza, Afsar Zazai

