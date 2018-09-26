India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup: List of all tied ODIs for India

India were bowled out for 252 against Afghanistan. (Source: AP) India were bowled out for 252 against Afghanistan. (Source: AP)

India stumbled in chase in the thrilling dead rubber clash against Afghanistan on Wednesday as the men in blue were bowled out for 252 in the final over. Needing 253 to win, KL Rahul and Ambati Rayudu gave India a strong start, stitching a 110-run partnership before the latter was dismissed by Mohammad Nabi. Afghanistan bowlers maintained their calm despite the opening stand between the two and kept taking wickets at regular intervals to continue to trouble the side led by MS Dhoni. Needing 7 runs to win in the final over, with one wicket in hand, Ravindra Jadeja smacked Rashid Khan for a boundary on the second ball, but was dismissed three balls later, when the score was tied.

It was the 8th time in ODIs that India have tied a match. Here are all the ODIs matches for India which have finished in a tie:

India vs West Indies, Perth 1991

India made a remarkable comeback against West Indies in the World Series match at Perth against West Indies. After setting the target of 127 to the opponents, Sachin Tendulkar picked up three wickets to bowl out their opponents for 126, ending the match in a tie.

India vs Zimbabwe, Indore 1993

In the Wisden Hero Cup, India set the target of 249 for Zimbabwe. With Manoj Prabhakar taking a wicket in the final ball, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 248.

India vs Zimbabwe, Paarl 1997

Chasing the total of 237 in the third ODI against Zimbabwe, India were bowled out for 236 with Robin singh getting run out in the final over.

India vs England, Bengaluru 2011

In the World Cup 2011 clash against England, India set the target of 339 for the opponents. But with Andrew Strauss scoring 158, England managed to score 338/8 in their full quota of 50 overs.

India vs England, London (Lord’s) 2012

In a rain-affected match against England in 2011 at Lord’s, India scored 280. But due to D/L method, the target was reduced to 271 and England could only reach 270 in their reduced quota of overs.

India vs Sri Lanka, Adelaide Oval 2012

Chasing the total of 237 in the 5th ODI against Sri Lanka in the tri-series which also included Australia, India managed to reach 236/9 in 50 overs with MS Dhoni scoring three runs in the final ball.

India vs New Zealand, Auckland 2014

Chasing the total of 315 set by New Zealand, India were stranded for 314 in the final over with one wicket in hand, in the third ODI against the Kiwis in Auckland.

India vs Afghanistan, Dubai 2018

India were bowled out for 252 after Afghanistan’s Mohammad Shahzad scored a century to set a 253-run target, in the Asia Cup Super Four fixture in Dubai.

