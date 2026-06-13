India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Live Score: Rain threat looming over series opener

IND vs AFG 1st ODI Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: India face Afghanistan in the first ODI at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala hoping to get back to winning ways in the format. However, their wait for regaining form and confidence could continue considering the inclement weather that has persisted in the picturesque Himalayan town yesterday and throughout the morning today.
Rohit Sharma’s match fitness will be tested but India’s team management would also closely monitor Nitish Kumar Reddy’s performance as a back-up for injury-prone Hardik Pandya. Having nursed a hamstring niggle during the IPL, Rohit has managed to regain full fitness just in time for the three games against Afghanistan while top draw Virat Kohli will miss the series due to a rare hamstring injury.
As India plan for the World Cup in South Africa in October-November 2027, there are doubts over whether the 39-year-old Rohit can last till the ODI showpiece. India are scheduled to play 25 odd ODIs before the mega event, giving the team enough time to experiment with players and combinations. With two losses in three series, the start to Shubman Gill’s ODI captaincy has not been smooth and working alongside head coach Gautam Gambhir, he would be looking to expand his footprint in the dressing room.
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IND vs AFG 1st ODI Live Score: Afghanistan's full squad for the series
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil(w), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi
IND vs AFG 1st ODI Live Score: India's full squad for the series
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav
IND vs AFG 1st ODI Live Score: Hello and welcome!
It is time to resume the buildup to the 2027 World Cup! India face Afghanistan in the first bilateral ODI to played in Dharamshala since 2017. However, the weather could have the final say today with rains persisting throughout yesterday and today morning at the Himalayan hill town. Stay tuned for more updates.