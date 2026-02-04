India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Semi Final: When and where to watch IND U19 vs AFG U19

IND vs AFG U19 Live Cricket Score, India vs Afghanistan Under 19 World Cup 2026 Semi Final Today Match Live Scorecard Updates: Here is how you can watch India's semifinal match vs Afghanistan in the World Cup at the Harare Sports Club.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readFeb 4, 2026 08:00 AM IST
India vs Afghanistan Under 19 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Unbeaten so far in the tournament, a confident and all-round India will be overwhelming favourites against Afghanistan in the semifinal of the ICC Under-19 World Cup here on Wednesday. India are the most successful team in the history of the event, having annexed the title five times (2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, 2022), followed by Australia, who have won the trophy four times. Come Wednesday, India will look to take one step forward towards a record sixth title.

India have had a great run in the tournament, having won all their five matches quite comfortably, including a 58-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super Six stage.
Afghanistan too has had a fairly good tournament, winning four out of their five games, their only loss coming against Sri Lanka by four wickets. Going by form and overall composition, India will hold an edge over the Afghans in the knock-out game.

IND vs AFG Live Streaming, U19 World Cup 2026: How to Watch India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 Semifinal Match Online and on TV

When and where will the India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal take place?

India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on February 4, 2026, Wednesday. The match will start at 01:00 PM IST.

When will the toss of India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal take place?

The toss for the India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal is scheduled to take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal live telecast and live stream in India?

India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal will be livestreamed on the JioHotstar app and telecast on the Star Sports Network.

India vs Afghanistan Squads, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 semifinal

India: Ayush Mhatre (c), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi

Afghanistan: Osman Sadat, Khalid Ahmadzai, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan(w/c), Azizullah Miakhil, Abdul Aziz, Roohullah Arab, Nooristani Omarzai, Wahidullah Zadran, Aqil Khan, Nazifullah Amiri, Khatir Stanikzai, Salam Khan, Zaitullah Shaheen

