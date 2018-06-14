India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score IND vs AFG Live Streaming: Covers off in Bangalore

ndia vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Test Live Cricket Streaming: India host Afghanistan in historic Test. (AP Photo) ndia vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Test Live Cricket Streaming: India host Afghanistan in historic Test. (AP Photo)

India vs Afghanistan Live Score Test Live Cricket Streaming: India reached a strong position on day one of the Test against Afghanistan before rain arrived in Bangalore. India were 248 for 1 when rain stopped play just before Tea, forcing umpires to call for the break early. Shikhar Dhawan scored a century before Lunch but was dismissed soon after on 107. Murali Vijay was unbeaten on 94 while KL Rahul was giving him company at the other end. India won the toss and elected to bat in Afghanistan debut Test. Ajinkya Rahane is captain of India in place of Virat Kohli. Catch India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score One-off Test Live Cricket Streaming Online here.

You can also follow our live coverage on India vs Afghanistan Test Match in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil