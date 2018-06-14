Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
  • India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score IND vs AFG Live Streaming: Covers off in Bangalore
India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score IND vs AFG Live Streaming: Covers off in Bangalore

India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Test Live Streaming Online: Live Cricket Score IND vs AFG Test Live Streaming from Bangalore.

By: Sports Desk | Bangalore | Updated: June 14, 2018 2:29:21 pm
India vs Afghanistan Live Score Test Live Cricket Streaming: India reached a strong position on day one of the Test against Afghanistan before rain arrived in Bangalore. India were 248 for 1 when rain stopped play just before Tea, forcing umpires to call for the break early. Shikhar Dhawan scored a century before Lunch but was dismissed soon after on 107. Murali Vijay was unbeaten on 94 while KL Rahul was giving him company at the other end. India won the toss and elected to bat in Afghanistan debut Test. Ajinkya Rahane is captain of India in place of Virat Kohli. Catch India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score One-off Test Live Cricket Streaming Online here.

Live Blog

India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Test Live Cricket Streaming: IND vs AFG Test Live Online Streaming from Bangalore

14:28 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Covers coming off

The covers are coming off in Bangalore but we do not have a time when can play resume. Keeps the fingers cross for this. Umpire on the field now

14:03 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Early Tea in Bangalore

There is on and off rain in Bangalore which has forced the umpires to take an early Tea! The play will resume at 14:15 IST if there is no further rain in Bangalore

13:34 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Rain stops play in Bangalore

And the rain arrives in Bangalore. It's not heavy but the covers are on and the players are going the field. Murali Vijay is on 94* and KL Rahul is with him. Grey clouds over the stadium

13:13 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
India 223/1

India have been brilliant against this Afghanistan bowling unit which is yet to leave its mark. India are 223 for the loss of one wicket. KL Rahul and Murali Vijay are the two batsmen out in the middle

12:42 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
KL Rahul at three

India have changed their batting order. KL Rahul is in at number three instead of the regular batsman Cheteshwar Pujara. Vijay has reached his half-century 

12:28 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan falls

First wicket in Test cricket for Afghanistan! Ahmadzai has Dhawan caught at slips and India lose their first wicket. Good delivery which is slightly shaping away from Dhawan. He goes for the drive and it caught at slips. The second slips had a fumble and it went up in the air which was taken by first slip

12:16 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Second session

Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay are back on the field for the second session. Vijay will be on strike as Rashid to continue after Lunch. India are 158 for no loss

11:34 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
India 158/0 at Lunch

A brilliant start from India and they are 158 for no loss at Lunch on Day 1 in Bangalore. Dhawan with a magnificent century off just 87 balls. Vijay is unbeaten on 41. Afghansitan need to rethink their strategy here

11:31 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
RECORD HUNDRED FOR DHAWAN

Shikhar Dhawan with a cracking boundary and a century! He becomes the first Indian to reach to three-figures before Lunch on day one of a Test match. Take a bow Dhawan. He reaches there off just 87 balls

11:15 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Mujeeb to bowl

India are going strong in Bangalore and are scoring at a run-rate of close to six runs per over. Mujeeb to continue now. India are 124 for no loss after 22 overs

11:07 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
100 up for India

Shikhar Dhawan is not holding back. He is playing his natural game and now hits one over the fence straight over the bowler's head. Brilliant shot. 100 up for India

10:58 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Dhawan gets going

Shikhar Dhawan gets going and he is not afraid to take on Rashid Khan. Couple of boundaries again and he has moved on to 61* off 61 balls. Looks like unstoppable for the moment

10:47 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
FIFTY! Shikhar Dhawan

Test cricket? Shikhar Dhawan looks in no discomfort and has reached his half century in just 47 balls. Rashid Khan concedes 13 runs of his first over.

10:37 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Rashid Khan to bowl

India are 62 for no loss after 13 overs. That is one hour of play done in Bangalore. Now, Rashid Khan will bowl in Afghanistan's first ever Test! Vijay on strike

10:31 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Dhawan on the charge

Shikhar Dhawan is charging Nabi here. He picks the ball very early and plays his shot to perfection. Two consecutive boudaries for him after an LBW appeal

10:10 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
India on the move

Some quick runs for both Dhawan and Vijay now! They seem to have settled down nicely and the sun in out as well. Vijay with some uneasy shots but has not been troubled too much by Afghanistan bowlers. India 40 for no loss after 8 overs

09:58 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
India 18/0 after 5

Good start this by India as they reach 18 for no loss after five overs. Dhawan and Vijay have been watchful to start the game. Afghanistan bowlers have been decent too

09:49 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Vijay off the mark

Murali Vijay finally gets off the mark but it is not a confident shot. Ahmadzai makes it move away a fraction and Vijay is going forward to play. But then it straightens and holds the line. Vijay is into the drive and gets an inside edege. Four runs

09:45 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Dhawan with fours

Two loose deliveries outside the off-stump from Wafadar and Shikhar Dhawan is quick to cut them. Both shots are in front of the square and race away for four! India 10/0 after 2 overs

09:41 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Wafadar to bowl second over

Two runs of the first over and no it will be Wafadar who will bowl the second over for Afghanistan. Ahmadzai was decent in the first over and even beat the bat of Vijay. Good start this

09:35 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Ahmadzai to Vijay

Well, not the start we expected. Nervous from Ahmadzai there. He runs in to bowl the first ball but pulls out at the end moment. He has to re-launch. Nice ball first up. It is slightly moving into Vijay. He gets an inside edge and the first run

09:33 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Dhawan, Vijay open

This is the first time ever India are playing a Test match at home in the month of June. Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay open the batting for India. Yamin Ahmadzai to open the bowling

09:26 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
National Anthems

The two teams are coming out on the field for the national anthems. The players and officials have lined up. Afghanistan national anthem will be played first followed by India's.

09:20 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Afghanistan Presentation

India Sports Miniter Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is present in Bangalore and a small presentation for Afghanistan to mark this historic moment.

09:12 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Afghanistan Playing XI

Historic moment for the 11 players who will take field against India. Afghanistan Playing XI:Ashgar Stanikzai, Mohamad Shahzad, Javed Ahmadi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah, Afsar Zazai, Mohammed Nabi, Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai, Wafadar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

09:09 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
India Playing XI

India Playing XI vs Afghanistan: Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav

09:06 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
India bat first

Toss time in Bangalore! India have won the toss and elected to bat against Afghanistan in Bangalore. Rahane says there is grass on this pitch but it looks a good one to bat on

08:57 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Pitch Report

There is a tinge of green grass on the Chinnaswamy pitch and it looks a bit damp as well. There are some overhead clouds in Bangalore. Looks good to support pacers.

08:50 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Cricket gets its 12th man

Afghanistan are set to become the 12th nation to play Test cricket when they take field against India at Bangalore. India are not taking them lightly and no one should. Here the story -- Cricket gets its 12th man

08:44 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Historic Test Match

Almost ten years after they made their international debut, Afghanistan are all set to become a Test playing nation. Afghanistan are all set to play their debut Test against India in Bangalore and this is a big moment in Test cricket. The team from refugee camps in now in Test cricket. The stunning story of Afghanistan crickcet has now taken another leap and they deserve the Test status.

India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Test Live Cricket Streaming: Statistically, it's a classic David vs Goliath showdown but contextually, it's the beginning of a historic new chapter in international cricket as world No.1 India take on a war-ravaged-but-resilient Afghanistan in their first ever Test match.

While majority of the sports fans, in soul and spirit, will be in Russia enjoying the surreal skills of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the eternal cricket romantic will try to derive his little pleasures of life watching Rashid Khan trying to hurry Shikhar Dhawan with a flipper or bowl a googly to Ajinkya Rahane.

There is always a nervous anticipation associated with performance of a new team but the politico-social narrative associated with Afghanistan gives the game a different context.

On the surface, it is just another Test match but it is much beyond that. The Rashids, Mujeeb Zadrans and Mohammed Shahzads would like to put their best foot forward in trying to at least provide their countrymen a refuge in sporting success.

India have been Afghanistan's close allies and the BCCI has shown magnanimity in opening their stadiums so that the national team can practice. But come Thursday, Ajinkya Rahane's India will not spare an inch as they are expected to put up a ruthless show.

No wonder the iconic CLR James line is still so relevant "What do they know of Cricket who only Cricket Know."

