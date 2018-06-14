India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score IND vs AFG Live Streaming: Covers off in Bangalore

India vs Afghanistan Live Score Test Live Cricket Streaming: India reached a strong position on day one of the Test against Afghanistan before rain arrived in Bangalore. India were 248 for 1 when rain stopped play just before Tea, forcing umpires to call for the break early. Shikhar Dhawan scored a century before Lunch but was dismissed soon after on 107. Murali Vijay was unbeaten on 94 while KL Rahul was giving him company at the other end. India won the toss and elected to bat in Afghanistan debut Test. Ajinkya Rahane is captain of India in place of Virat Kohli. Catch India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score One-off Test Live Cricket Streaming Online here.
You can also follow our live coverage on India vs Afghanistan Test Match in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil
The covers are coming off in Bangalore but we do not have a time when can play resume. Keeps the fingers cross for this. Umpire on the field now
There is on and off rain in Bangalore which has forced the umpires to take an early Tea! The play will resume at 14:15 IST if there is no further rain in Bangalore
And the rain arrives in Bangalore. It's not heavy but the covers are on and the players are going the field. Murali Vijay is on 94* and KL Rahul is with him. Grey clouds over the stadium
India have been brilliant against this Afghanistan bowling unit which is yet to leave its mark. India are 223 for the loss of one wicket. KL Rahul and Murali Vijay are the two batsmen out in the middle
India have changed their batting order. KL Rahul is in at number three instead of the regular batsman Cheteshwar Pujara. Vijay has reached his half-century
First wicket in Test cricket for Afghanistan! Ahmadzai has Dhawan caught at slips and India lose their first wicket. Good delivery which is slightly shaping away from Dhawan. He goes for the drive and it caught at slips. The second slips had a fumble and it went up in the air which was taken by first slip
Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay are back on the field for the second session. Vijay will be on strike as Rashid to continue after Lunch. India are 158 for no loss
A brilliant start from India and they are 158 for no loss at Lunch on Day 1 in Bangalore. Dhawan with a magnificent century off just 87 balls. Vijay is unbeaten on 41. Afghansitan need to rethink their strategy here
Shikhar Dhawan with a cracking boundary and a century! He becomes the first Indian to reach to three-figures before Lunch on day one of a Test match. Take a bow Dhawan. He reaches there off just 87 balls
India are going strong in Bangalore and are scoring at a run-rate of close to six runs per over. Mujeeb to continue now. India are 124 for no loss after 22 overs
Shikhar Dhawan is not holding back. He is playing his natural game and now hits one over the fence straight over the bowler's head. Brilliant shot. 100 up for India
Shikhar Dhawan gets going and he is not afraid to take on Rashid Khan. Couple of boundaries again and he has moved on to 61* off 61 balls. Looks like unstoppable for the moment
Test cricket? Shikhar Dhawan looks in no discomfort and has reached his half century in just 47 balls. Rashid Khan concedes 13 runs of his first over.
India are 62 for no loss after 13 overs. That is one hour of play done in Bangalore. Now, Rashid Khan will bowl in Afghanistan's first ever Test! Vijay on strike
Shikhar Dhawan is charging Nabi here. He picks the ball very early and plays his shot to perfection. Two consecutive boudaries for him after an LBW appeal
Some quick runs for both Dhawan and Vijay now! They seem to have settled down nicely and the sun in out as well. Vijay with some uneasy shots but has not been troubled too much by Afghanistan bowlers. India 40 for no loss after 8 overs
Good start this by India as they reach 18 for no loss after five overs. Dhawan and Vijay have been watchful to start the game. Afghanistan bowlers have been decent too
Murali Vijay finally gets off the mark but it is not a confident shot. Ahmadzai makes it move away a fraction and Vijay is going forward to play. But then it straightens and holds the line. Vijay is into the drive and gets an inside edege. Four runs
Two loose deliveries outside the off-stump from Wafadar and Shikhar Dhawan is quick to cut them. Both shots are in front of the square and race away for four! India 10/0 after 2 overs
Two runs of the first over and no it will be Wafadar who will bowl the second over for Afghanistan. Ahmadzai was decent in the first over and even beat the bat of Vijay. Good start this
Well, not the start we expected. Nervous from Ahmadzai there. He runs in to bowl the first ball but pulls out at the end moment. He has to re-launch. Nice ball first up. It is slightly moving into Vijay. He gets an inside edge and the first run
This is the first time ever India are playing a Test match at home in the month of June. Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay open the batting for India. Yamin Ahmadzai to open the bowling
The two teams are coming out on the field for the national anthems. The players and officials have lined up. Afghanistan national anthem will be played first followed by India's.
India Sports Miniter Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is present in Bangalore and a small presentation for Afghanistan to mark this historic moment.
Historic moment for the 11 players who will take field against India. Afghanistan Playing XI:Ashgar Stanikzai, Mohamad Shahzad, Javed Ahmadi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah, Afsar Zazai, Mohammed Nabi, Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai, Wafadar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
India Playing XI vs Afghanistan: Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav
Toss time in Bangalore! India have won the toss and elected to bat against Afghanistan in Bangalore. Rahane says there is grass on this pitch but it looks a good one to bat on
There is a tinge of green grass on the Chinnaswamy pitch and it looks a bit damp as well. There are some overhead clouds in Bangalore. Looks good to support pacers.
Afghanistan are set to become the 12th nation to play Test cricket when they take field against India at Bangalore. India are not taking them lightly and no one should. Here the story -- Cricket gets its 12th man
Almost ten years after they made their international debut, Afghanistan are all set to become a Test playing nation. Afghanistan are all set to play their debut Test against India in Bangalore and this is a big moment in Test cricket. The team from refugee camps in now in Test cricket. The stunning story of Afghanistan crickcet has now taken another leap and they deserve the Test status.