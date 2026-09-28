India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, Asian Games 2026: IND to lock horns with AFG in Nisshin

India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2026: India will take on Afghanistan. (FILE photo)

Shreyas Iyer’s India will lock horns with Darwish Rasooli’s Afghanistan at the Asian Games 2026 in Nisshin on Monday. Both teams recently played a bilateral T20I series in which India whitewashed Afghanistan.

While the Indian squad hasn’t changed much since that series, they have kept their core players intact, apart from players like Nitish Kumar Reddy and a few others who played in an ODI series against the West Indies in India. Afghanistan, though, has new faces from that series who would like to make their mark.

Story continues below this ad However, the biggest threat for Afghanistan today is rain. Pakistan have already managed to qualify for the semifinal because of the earlier washout, and the forecast is not promising for the Indian games either. If it were to be a washout, India winning means the Men in Blue will take on Pakistan on Thursday in the semis. Live Updates Sep 28, 2026 09:42 AM IST India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, Asian Games 2026: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on Afghanistan in the quarter-final of the Asian Games. We don't have too bright news for you peeps; it is raining big time at the venue, and the morning game has been washed out. There is a good chance this will be too, but fingers crossed we will get some action. Do stay with us; we will plug our lovely pieces related to the Asian Games. We have Mihir Vasavda in Japan covering, and we will also send analytical pieces from our writers. Asian Games: Amid rain threat, Shreyas Iyer & Co begin gold defence against new-look Afghanistan Jasprit Bumrah of India during the Practice Session at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan, on September 27, 2026. Photo: Deepak Malik / CREIMAS for BCCI India will face Afghanistan in the Asian Games quarterfinal in Nagoya less than two weeks after sweeping them in Delhi. However, Afghanistan is fielding a different, lesser-known squad—missing star players like Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Mohammad Nabi, and replacing them with players like Arab Gul Momand, Nangeyalia Kharoti, Mohammad Akram, and Ismat Alam who are already accustomed to Japanese conditions. (Read more from Shankar Narayan)

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