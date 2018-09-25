India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2018 Ind vs Afg Live Score Streaming: India look to maintain unbeaten run

India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Streaming, Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Score: Bar, surprisingly, Hong Kong, no one has really challenged India so far in the Asia Cup and two of the four matches have been against Pakistan. India have been clinical with the bat and the ball to resoundingly thrash Pakistan by 9 wickets on Sunday. On the other hand are Afghanistan who are already out of contention for reaching the final and yet they have looked far better than Pakistan and Bangladesh. Edged out in crucial late stages, Afghanistan have been on the wrong side of two thrillers and will now look to go out with a bang.
Asia Cup 2018 Live, India vs Afghanistan Live Score and Updates: Follow Live Score, Updates of India vs Afghanistan in Hindi
The Indian cricket team will hope that its untested middle-order gets some game time ahead of the grand finale when it takes on an ever-improving Afghanistan in the final 'Super Four' encounter of the Asia Cup here Tuesday. India have been on a roll after an unimpressive start against Hong Kong, with couple of one-sided victories over arch-rivals Pakistan and an equally facile one against Bangladesh. With a spot in Friday's final sealed, skipper Rohit Sharma may want some of his untested middle-order batsmen to get quality time in the middle against someone of Rashid Khan's calibre. Shikhar Dhawan (327) and skipper Rohit (269) have done the bulk of the scoring in the four matches so far with very little contribution being required from the other batsmen in the line-up. The next highest scorer is Ambati Rayudu (116 runs) because he comes in at No 3. For Afghanistan, a win against the fancied Indian side will be a great end to the tournament where they have been competitive throughout, only losing out due to lack of experience. Having packed off Sri Lanka in the group league stage and crushed Bangladesh, Afghanistan were done in by inexperience during the fag end of the Super Four matches against Pakistan and Bangladesh.
With a berth in the final already confirmed, India play match against Afghanistan in hope of continuing their unbeaten run. Afghanistan, on the other hand, have fought hard throughout the Asia Cup, and though they are on their way out, they'll be looking to claim one last big scalp against India.
India leads the head to head between the two nations 1-0 with a win in an Asia Cup match which was held in 2014. India will hope to maintain their unbeaten run so far at the tournament.
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of the Asia Cup in last Super Four contest for India and Afghanistan. This is, unfortunately, a dead rubber with India already through to the final and Afghanistan the first team to exit the second stage of the competition. The tournament now hinges on the match tomorrow - Pakistan vs Bangladesh - in what is a virtual semifinal.