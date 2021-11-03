IND vs AFG Live Score, T20 World Cup: Rahul, Rohit stay strong at the end of 10 overs

Ditching the knee 🤐😐

Both India and Afghanistan ditched the knee in their group league match in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. India didn’t perform the gesture in their last match against New Zealand also, although the Kiwis took the knee.

In terms of taking the knee, India did it before the start of their first match against Pakistan. It came on the heels of the International Cricket Council giving every team at the T20 World Cup the opportunity to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement and send a message against any form of racial discrimination. Accordingly, Cricket South Africa made it mandatory for their players to take the knee before every game and after his initial reluctance to do so, Quinton de Kock, too, followed his cricket board’s directive.

India, meanwhile, asserted that their stance against racism and discrimination remained unshakable. “The Indian cricket team took a knee during their opening game of the (T20) World Cup and its stance against racism was well registered and documented. There’s no scope for racism or any form of discriminatory behaviour in sport,” a source close to the team told this paper on Sunday.