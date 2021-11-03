IND vs AFG Live Score, T20 World Cup: Rahul, Rohit stay strong at the end of 10 overs

India vs Afghanistan LIVE Cricket Score: Afghanistan opted to bowl against India in an all-important Super 12 game of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Wednesday. Ravichandran Ashwin will play his first white ball game in four years in place of injured Varun Chakravarthy, who has a left-calf issue while Suryakumar Yadav, having recovered from back spasm, is back in pace of Ishan Kishan.
India will be hoping to bring their floundering campaign back on track after two crushing defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand when it takes on a feisty Afghanistan. Against Afghanistan, the middle-overs, during which Rashid Khan operates, will be crucial. Afghanistan have expectedly won their two games against Scotland and Namibia and were in the contest against Pakistan for the better part before Asif Ali took the game away with four sixes in one over.
The 10th over will be bowled by Rashid. And he is hit for a four straightaway by Rahul. It is perfectly placed, finding the backward square boundary. 11 off this over. IND 85/0 after 10 overs. We gop for drinks now.
Ashraf to bowl the 9th over and he is driven for a 4 by Rahul in the 3rd ball. India will be looking to convert it into an 8 or 9 run over. And 9 off the over. Decent over from India's perspective. IND 74/0 after 9 overs.
8th over starts. The last over went for just 6 runs. Now Rashid Khan has been brought on. First bowler today to get a slip. 5 off the first five deliveries. Last ball also went for one. Good couple of overs from Afghanistan's perspective. IND 65/0 after 8 overs.
Both India and Afghanistan ditched the knee in their group league match in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. India didn’t perform the gesture in their last match against New Zealand also, although the Kiwis took the knee.
In terms of taking the knee, India did it before the start of their first match against Pakistan. It came on the heels of the International Cricket Council giving every team at the T20 World Cup the opportunity to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement and send a message against any form of racial discrimination. Accordingly, Cricket South Africa made it mandatory for their players to take the knee before every game and after his initial reluctance to do so, Quinton de Kock, too, followed his cricket board’s directive.
India, meanwhile, asserted that their stance against racism and discrimination remained unshakable. “The Indian cricket team took a knee during their opening game of the (T20) World Cup and its stance against racism was well registered and documented. There’s no scope for racism or any form of discriminatory behaviour in sport,” a source close to the team told this paper on Sunday.
The last over of the powerplay starts. Hamid to bowl. Can he repeat what he did in his last over? Subdued appeal for lbw before a late decision to review. Rohit was down on one knee trying to ramp a yorker. He was struck in front of leg stump, on his back boot. And Rohit survives. Afghanistan lose a review. Just 1 off the over. India 53/0 after powerplay ends.
Penultimate over before the powerplay. Naveen to bowl. And a no ball to start. Just one off the free hit though. This is India's best start to the powerplay in this tournament. Aaaaaaand another four to follow. Rohit just sets up deep in the crease and chucks his hands at it to slash past point. Afghanistan are leaking runs at the moment. And it's a 6 in the 5th ball. Sweetly struck and it goes over the ropes. And a 4 to end the innings. Naveen is getting served. 50 up for India. IND 52/0 after 5 overs.
Hamid in to bowl the 4th over. Can he save some runs and check these Indian batters? Makes a good start. Just 3 off the first four balls. Well, he did whatever he was brought on for. 5 off this over. IND 35/0 after 4 overs.
Naveen to bowl the 3rd over. One dot and 2 singles to start the first 3 balls. And the 5th ball is sent straight to the boundary. In the gap. The change of pace does not help. Rohit nails the pull over midwicket. 7 off the over. IND 30/0 after 3 overs.
Oh well placed. Pre-meditated lap sweep from Rohit. He was down early, the ball was at a length outside off. He gets on one knee and angles it fine. Looks like Hamid Hassan was the man at short fine. The ball was away from him quickly. Sharafuddin is having a pretty rough time. And that one is hit for a massive 6. Rahul nails it. Clears the front leg and swings this handsomely over mid-on and about 83 metres deep. And it ends with a four. Just the start India wanted. IND 23/0 after 2 overs.
Rahul and Rohit are at the crease. Rahul is on strike. Nabi will open the attack. And Rohit ends with a four in the first over. IND 7/0 after 1 over.
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan
The coin goes up. Afghanistan has won the toss and sent India to bat first.
- With an average score of 51, Afghanistan have been the best batting side in PowerPlays during this Super 12 phase.
- India have just hit three boundaries in 16 overs of spin this tournament and scored their runs at a rate of 4.75-
In 18 T20s (IPL T20Is) in 2021, Hardik Pandya's strike-rate has dipped to a low 118.43 with a best of 40*