India vs Afghanistan (IND vs AFG) Asia Cup Super 4 match Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live online?

India vs Afghanistan (IND vs AFG) Asia Cup Super 4 match Live Streaming: Already crashed out of Asia Cup 2022, both India and Afghanistan are facing each other in the Super 4 match today at Dubai. After two consecutive defeats at the hands of Pakistan and Sri Lanka, India’s thin hopes of qualifying for the finals were dashed after Pakistan beat Afghanistan on Wednesday night. Now both India and Afghanistan will try to end their Asia Cup campaign on a winning note.

India vs Afghanistan (IND vs AFG) Asia Cup Super 4 match Live Streaming details:

When will India vs Afghanistan (IND vs AFG) Asia Cup Super 4 be played?

The India vs Afghanistan (IND vs AFG) Asia Cup Super 4 will be played on September 8, Thursday.

Where will the India vs Afghanistan (IND vs AFG) Asia Cup Super 4 match be played?

The India vs Afghanistan (IND vs AFG) Asia Cup Super 4 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the India vs Afghanistan (IND vs AFG) Asia Cup Super 4 match begin?

The India vs Afghanistan (IND vs AFG) Asia Cup Super 4 match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Toss will take place at 7 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Afghanistan (IND vs AFG) Asia Cup Super 4 match?

India vs Afghanistan (IND vs AFG) Asia Cup Super 4 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan (IND vs AFG) Asia Cup Super 4 match?

India vs Afghanistan (IND vs AFG) Asia Cup Super 4 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs AFG Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad