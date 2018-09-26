India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2018: Twitterati gush over Afghanistan’s rise

Jadeja ended up scooping the ball for a regulation catch at midwicket, cutting short India’s joy and sending Afghanistan players into ecstasy. (Source: AP) Jadeja ended up scooping the ball for a regulation catch at midwicket, cutting short India’s joy and sending Afghanistan players into ecstasy. (Source: AP)

Afghanistan pulled off a thrilling tie against India in a Super Four match of the Asia Cup here on Tuesday, a fair result capping off their remarkable campaign in the competition. Needing seven off the final over, India had the match almost in the bag when Ravindra Jadeja (25 off 34) hit a four on the second ball. A couple of singles followed with India needing a run off two balls for a win. Jadeja, however, ended up scooping the ball for a regulation catch at midwicket, cutting short India’s joy and sending Afghanistan players into ecstasy.

For all of Afghanistan’s pluck, India must ask why a gettable total became so difficult to surpass. Even with the umpiring calls, should still have crossed the line. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 25 September 2018

This must be a special day for @ACBofficials . Securing a tie against Team India is a monumental achievement and every Afghanistan player can be very proud of their grit and fight. There is something special in this Afghanistan team, have been most impressivein Asia Cup #INDvAFG — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 25 September 2018

Wow ! That was an unbelievable match. A tie to remember. Afghanistan have won more than hearts. A proud moment in their Cricketing history #AsiaCup2018 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 25 September 2018

Afghanistan deserved this. A tie but in all fairness they have played unbelievably well and are a force to reckon with. Afghanistan must be very proud , they have some real winners #IndvAfg — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 25 September 2018

Afghanistan has a copyright on thrillers. And today we can actually say…Cricket is the real winner. Loved it. #tied #IndvAfg @StarSportsIndia — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 25 September 2018

India’s next match will be in the final against either Pakistan or Bangladesh.

