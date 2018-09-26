India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2018: Twitterati gush over Afghanistan’s rise

Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Afghanistan managed to dismiss India for 252 and force the match into a thrilling tie.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 26, 2018 4:10:04 am
Jadeja ended up scooping the ball for a regulation catch at midwicket, cutting short India’s joy and sending Afghanistan players into ecstasy. (Source: AP)

Afghanistan pulled off a thrilling tie against India in a Super Four match of the Asia Cup here on Tuesday, a fair result capping off their remarkable campaign in the competition. Needing seven off the final over, India had the match almost in the bag when Ravindra Jadeja (25 off 34) hit a four on the second ball. A couple of singles followed with India needing a run off two balls for a win. Jadeja, however, ended up scooping the ball for a regulation catch at midwicket, cutting short India’s joy and sending Afghanistan players into ecstasy.

India’s next match will be in the final against either Pakistan or Bangladesh.

