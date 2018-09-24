India vs Afghanistan, Preview: Changes in order as India seek to maintain unbeaten run

India take on Afghanistan in the fifth Super Four match. (Source: AP) India take on Afghanistan in the fifth Super Four match. (Source: AP)

After blowing away Pakistan on Sunday, India take on Afghanistan in the fifth Super Four match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE on Tuesday. In the context of the tournament, this match is a dead rubber as India are already through to the final while Afghanistan are out. But India will be looking to give some of their second string players a run. On the other hand, a win for Afghanistan, who suffered two close defeats against Pakistan and Bangladesh, would serve as very good compensation.

In head to head records, India lead 1-0 with a win in over the Blue Tigers in 2014. Rohit Sharma and his men have been in terrific form at the Asia Cup so far dishing out one clinical performance after another. The openers have been in sublime touch and are currently the top run-getters in the tournament. While Dhawan has hit 327 runs Rohit has scored 269. Despite having little opportunity, other batsmen like Ambati Rayadu, MS Dhoni and others have also made good contributions.

However, one area that will concern the Indian team management is the untested middle-order comprising MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik.

The bowling continues to remain India’s trump card with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah leading from the front and the spin twins- Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal backing up ably.

India have already qualified for the finals and a couple of changes are in order-Deepak Chahar might get a go in place of Chahal or Kuldeep. Shikhar Dhawan might be rested and KL Rahul might get a look in.

Despite suffering consecutive losses against Pakistan and Bangladesh, the Afghans are unlikely to tinker with their playing eleven. Hasmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, and Rahmat Shah have been in terrific form since the beginning of Asia Cup and are among the top ten run-getters in the tourney. Spinners Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi are equally brilliant and oppositions have found it very difficult to score runs off them in these spin-friendly conditions.

The pitch is once again expected to be on the slower side with a good amount of help to the spinners.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shenwari, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf

