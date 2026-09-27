Who goes to semifinal if India vs Afghanistan Asian Games match is washed out?

After the Indian women’s team retained their gold medal in the Asian Games earlier this week, the men’s team will begin their gold medal defence in their quarterfinal match vs Afghanistan on Monday. But there’s a chance that weather could add to the uncertainty of the contest.

Nagoya has seen almost continuous rain since Saturday, with more forecast until Thursday. Korogi Sports Park has no floodlights, and visibility has remained poor even when it has not rained, although the forecast improves from Friday.

The venue has already seem 2 matches abandoned with Nepal vs Japan and Malaysia vs Oman called off due to the weather. India themselves will be wary about the weather here due to the Men in Blue almost slipping on a banana peel in their one-off T20I match vs Japan earlier this week in a 5-over contest.