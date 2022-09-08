scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Live now

India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Live Score Updates: IND, AFG play for pride in Dubai

IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match Live Score Streaming Online Updates: India and Afghanistan will try to end their Asia Cup campaign on a winning note.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: September 8, 2022 5:44:11 pm
India vs Afghanistan | Asia Cup 2022 | Asia cup 2022 Match | IND vs AFG LiveIndia vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Match, Live Cricket Score Updates: India to Play Afghanistan.

India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022, Ball-by-Ball Live Commentary and Cricket Score: Already crashed out of Asia Cup 2022, both India and Afghanistan will face each other in the Super 4 match in Dubai on Thursday. After two consecutive defeats at the hands of Pakistan and Sri Lanka, India’s thin hopes of qualifying for the finals were dashed after Pakistan beat Afghanistan on Wednesday night.

India (Predicted XI):  KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Afghanistan (Predicted XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid KhanMujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Follow Ind vs AFG Live Score and Updates below

Live Blog

India vs Afghanistan Live Score and Updates: Follow SL vs AFG live action from Dubai

17:44 (IST)08 Sep 2022
India vs Afghanistan Super 4 Live: Ugly scenes at Sharjah last night

Social media is flooded with visuals of Pakistan and Afghanistan fans abusing, taunting and mocking each other inside the Sharjah stadium after the Asia Cup game on Wednesday night. Videos of the riot-like situation have surfaced where fans from both sides can be seen indulging in violence and damaging Sharjah Stadium. (READ MORE)

17:41 (IST)08 Sep 2022
India vs Afghanistan Super 4 Live: How India were knocked out

In order to have a sliver of hope of qualifying for Sunday's final, Team India had to depend on an Afghanistan win on Pakistan. Up till the last over, it looked that India would still have a chance with Pakistan needing 11 runs from the last over with just 1 wicket in hand. But ultimately it was not to be as 19-year-old Naseem Shah hit back to back sixes to break India and Afghanistan hearts and take Pakistan to the final.

17:36 (IST)08 Sep 2022
India vs Afghanistan Super 4 Live: Injury news

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Deepak Chahar as replacement for Avesh Khan for Team India’s final fixture of the Asia Cup 2022. (READ MORE)

17:27 (IST)08 Sep 2022
India vs Afghanistan Super 4 Live: Rohit is shouting on field. Has to sharpen his captaincy: Akhtar

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has said India’s early exit from the Asia Cup could be a wake-up call for the Indians ahead of T20 World Cup and the Rohit Sharma-led team can set the house in order before the marquee tournament which starts from October 23 in Australia. 

17:25 (IST)08 Sep 2022
India vs Afghanistan Super 4 Live: Predicted XI

India (Predicted XI):  KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Afghanistan (Predicted XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

17:23 (IST)08 Sep 2022
India vs Afghanistan Super 4 Live: India, Afghanistan play for pride

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs Afghanistan Super 4 match. Both teams will be playing for pride tonight after Pakistan defeated Afghanistan on Wednesday to eliminate both the Men In Blue and the Afghan Warriors from the Asia Cup tournament. India will hope to end their campaign on a winning note against a tiring Afghanistan squad, who played a high intensity encounter just last night.

India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming and Updates: Here are the two squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad

India and Afghanistan will lock horns today.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 05:10:56 pm