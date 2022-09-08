India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Live Score Updates: IND, AFG play for pride in Dubai

India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022, Ball-by-Ball Live Commentary and Cricket Score: Already crashed out of Asia Cup 2022, both India and Afghanistan will face each other in the Super 4 match in Dubai on Thursday. After two consecutive defeats at the hands of Pakistan and Sri Lanka, India’s thin hopes of qualifying for the finals were dashed after Pakistan beat Afghanistan on Wednesday night.
India (Predicted XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
Afghanistan (Predicted XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Social media is flooded with visuals of Pakistan and Afghanistan fans abusing, taunting and mocking each other inside the Sharjah stadium after the Asia Cup game on Wednesday night. Videos of the riot-like situation have surfaced where fans from both sides can be seen indulging in violence and damaging Sharjah Stadium. (READ MORE)
In order to have a sliver of hope of qualifying for Sunday's final, Team India had to depend on an Afghanistan win on Pakistan. Up till the last over, it looked that India would still have a chance with Pakistan needing 11 runs from the last over with just 1 wicket in hand. But ultimately it was not to be as 19-year-old Naseem Shah hit back to back sixes to break India and Afghanistan hearts and take Pakistan to the final.
The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Deepak Chahar as replacement for Avesh Khan for Team India’s final fixture of the Asia Cup 2022. (READ MORE)
Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has said India’s early exit from the Asia Cup could be a wake-up call for the Indians ahead of T20 World Cup and the Rohit Sharma-led team can set the house in order before the marquee tournament which starts from October 23 in Australia.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs Afghanistan Super 4 match. Both teams will be playing for pride tonight after Pakistan defeated Afghanistan on Wednesday to eliminate both the Men In Blue and the Afghan Warriors from the Asia Cup tournament. India will hope to end their campaign on a winning note against a tiring Afghanistan squad, who played a high intensity encounter just last night.