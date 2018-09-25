India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni captains India for 200th time in ODIs

India’s Mahendra Singh Dhoni is captaining India in the 200th ODI. (Source: AP) India’s Mahendra Singh Dhoni is captaining India in the 200th ODI. (Source: AP)

MS Dhoni has once again donned the captain’s hat as he leads India against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2018. Dhoni who would be leading India in 200th ODI as captain was handed over the captaincy after Rohit Sharma was rested for the game.

Dhoni, who is only 95 runs shy of breaching the 10,000 runs mark in ODI, returns as India’s captain after 696 days. Dhoni would become only the fourth Indian batsman, after Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid, to reach 10,000 runs.

One of the most successful Indian skippers, Dhoni was handed over the responsibility back in 2007 after which he became the first and only captain to win all the three ICC trophies. He lifted the inaugural T20I World Cup in 2007 and later won the 2011 World Cup and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy respectively.

He stepped down from the position in January last year and handed the baton to Virat Kohli who has been rested from the ongoing Asia Cup. Since then, the wicket-keeper batsman has been available as a player for selection. In a recent interview, Kohli had said that Dhoni is the only captain he learnt leadership from.

Apart from Sharma, India made few more changes as opener Shikhar Dhawan and bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah were rested too.

Deepak Chahar who made T2OI debut for India earlier this year was roped in the playing XI while Siddharth Kaul also made his place in the side.

