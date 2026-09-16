India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 Match Playing 11: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi get a look in vs AFG in Delhi?

IND vs AFG 3rd T20 Playing 11: With the series against Afghanistan in the bag with a match to spare, India are likely to give the prodigal Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a go in the top order in the 3rd and final match on Thursday. With the Asian Games coming up next week, skipper Shreyas Iyer had said that he would like to give the players on the bench a bit of a go before the event in Japan.

But it’ll be interesting to see where India fits in Sooryavanshi with both Abhishek Shrama and Sanju Samson looking in decent touch. One option they have is to give Ishan Kishan a well-deserved rest and slot in Sooryavsnhi at No.3. Meanwhile, in the bowling front, Ravi Bishnoi is likely to retain his place in the team after Varun Chakaravarthy was ruled out of the series with an injury and looks increasingly likely to miss the Asian Games.