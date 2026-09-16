India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 Match Playing 11: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi get a look in vs AFG in Delhi?

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IND vs AFG 3rd T20 Playing 11: With the series against Afghanistan in the bag with a match to spare, India are likely to give the prodigal Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a go in the top order in the 3rd and final match on Thursday. With the Asian Games coming up next week, skipper Shreyas Iyer had said that he would like to give the players on the bench a bit of a go before the event in Japan.
But it’ll be interesting to see where India fits in Sooryavanshi with both Abhishek Shrama and Sanju Samson looking in decent touch. One option they have is to give Ishan Kishan a well-deserved rest and slot in Sooryavsnhi at No.3. Meanwhile, in the bowling front, Ravi Bishnoi is likely to retain his place in the team after Varun Chakaravarthy was ruled out of the series with an injury and looks increasingly likely to miss the Asian Games.
The Afghanistan team, however, are unlikely to make any changes right before they board their flight to the Asian Games. They will hope to arrest the sudden batting collapse that has been their Achilles Heel in this series and at least build momentum for the Asian Games with a win here.
India predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh
Afghanistan predicted XI: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor ul Rahman, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Nangeyalia Kharoti
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.