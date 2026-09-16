India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AFG 3rd T20I?

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India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 Match: Shreyas Iyer’s India will take on Ibrahim Zadran’s Afghanistan in the third T20I of the three-match series at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. India has already won the series 2-0 with their seven-wicket win on Tuesday.
The Men in Blue have looked imperious with both bat and ball. In the first game, there were a few questions about the fifth bowler, but Nitish picked up three wickets in the second game to resolve those concerns. Batting, meanwhile, continued to look impressive.
Afghanistan made the same errors they made in the first game: they kept losing wickets at regular intervals, which cost them the chance to build any partnerships and resulted in sub-par totals on decent Delhi pitches. With the ball, they looked clueless about how to control the Indian batters while defending scores.
When and where will the India Vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I take place?
The 3rd T20I match between India Vs Afghanistan will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, September 17.
What time will the India Vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I begin?
The 3rd T20I between India and Afghanistan is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.
Which TV channel will telecast the India Vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I?
The 3rd T20I between India Vs Afghanistan will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network’s television channels in India.
How can fans watch the India Vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I online in India?
The 3rd T20I between India Vs Afghanistan will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website from 7:30 PM onwards.
Squads:
India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur.
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor Rahman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai and Naveen-ul-Haq.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.