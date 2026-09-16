India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AFG 3rd T20I?

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20: IND will take on AFG in the 3rd T20I. (FILE photo)

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 Match: Shreyas Iyer’s India will take on Ibrahim Zadran’s Afghanistan in the third T20I of the three-match series at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. India has already won the series 2-0 with their seven-wicket win on Tuesday.

The Men in Blue have looked imperious with both bat and ball. In the first game, there were a few questions about the fifth bowler, but Nitish picked up three wickets in the second game to resolve those concerns. Batting, meanwhile, continued to look impressive.

Afghanistan made the same errors they made in the first game: they kept losing wickets at regular intervals, which cost them the chance to build any partnerships and resulted in sub-par totals on decent Delhi pitches. With the ball, they looked clueless about how to control the Indian batters while defending scores.