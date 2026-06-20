India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs AFG Match Live on TV and Online

India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Live Streaming: IND will take on AFG. (FILE photo)

India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Shubman Gill’s India will take on Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan in the third of the three-match ODI series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. With the win on Wednesday in Lucknow, the hosts have already won the series. Although it is a dead rubber, it is a good opportunity to test a few squad players.

Indian bowling and batting have looked in top form. The pacers have managed to find their rhythm, and the spinners have gotten their spin. On the batting front, Shubman Gill’s form has been imperious, marked by a century in the previous game. Ishan Kishan has also made a strong case for himself in the line-up.