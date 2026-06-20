India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs AFG Match Live on TV and Online

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India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Shubman Gill’s India will take on Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan in the third of the three-match ODI series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. With the win on Wednesday in Lucknow, the hosts have already won the series. Although it is a dead rubber, it is a good opportunity to test a few squad players.
Indian bowling and batting have looked in top form. The pacers have managed to find their rhythm, and the spinners have gotten their spin. On the batting front, Shubman Gill’s form has been imperious, marked by a century in the previous game. Ishan Kishan has also made a strong case for himself in the line-up.
Afghanistan, apart from Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s century, has found players who can stand up and produce impactful performances.
When is the India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI?
India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI is set to be played on Saturday (June 20) at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
What time does India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI start?
India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST with the toss scheduled to be held at 1 PM IST.
Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI?
India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.
Where can I catch the live streaming of India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI?
The live streaming of India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI will be available on JioHotstar.
Squads:
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Prince Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Harsh Dubey
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Nangeyalia Kharoti, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.