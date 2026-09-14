India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Playing 11: Will IND retain Sanju Samson in starting XI vs AFG in New Delhi

India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG) 2nd T20I Playing 11 Today Match, Full Squad, Players List: The Indian Express gives all the details of predicted XIs for the second T20I between India and Afghanistan on Tuesday

By: Sports Desk
2 min readSep 14, 2026 07:50 PM IST
IND vs AFGIndia vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Playing 11: IND will take on AFG in 2nd T20I
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India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Today Match Playing 11, Full Squad: Although India won the first T20I against Afghanistan in New Delhi, the side would want to get a few things right before the second T20I. The fifth bowler and their usage is something Shreyas Iyer would want to consider.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, who is returning to the side after an injury, has looked rusty. Shivam Dube, who bowled the final over, went for plenty. Although Abhishek Sharma did chip in with a decent over, his ability to bowl more than one over is still a question.

From the batting perspective, though, the familiar question remains from the previous game. Should Sanju Samson open, or should it be Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? Samson, who got his chance after a while in the side, was caught at square leg off a short ball. Whether India will make the change is something to be seen.

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“One hundred percent (on whether India should have played their B team). Sooryavanshi does not sit out against this team. If you play them against England, you are dropping them against Afghanistan,” Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal said on the Game Plan podcast.

Predicted XIs

India predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

Afghanistan predicted XI: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Squads:

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor ul Rahman, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Nangeyalia Kharoti

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India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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