India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Playing 11: Will IND retain Sanju Samson in starting XI vs AFG in New Delhi

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Today Match Playing 11, Full Squad: Although India won the first T20I against Afghanistan in New Delhi, the side would want to get a few things right before the second T20I. The fifth bowler and their usage is something Shreyas Iyer would want to consider.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, who is returning to the side after an injury, has looked rusty. Shivam Dube, who bowled the final over, went for plenty. Although Abhishek Sharma did chip in with a decent over, his ability to bowl more than one over is still a question.

From the batting perspective, though, the familiar question remains from the previous game. Should Sanju Samson open, or should it be Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? Samson, who got his chance after a while in the side, was caught at square leg off a short ball. Whether India will make the change is something to be seen.