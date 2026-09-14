India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AFG?

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India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming Online: Shreyas Iyer’s India will take on Ibrahim Zadran’s Afghanistan in the second of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. India already won the first match on Sunday by seven wickets and has a 1-0 lead.
Afghanistan, the official hosts of the series, looked rusty with the bat initially. On a pitch tailor-made for batting, they lost early wickets in the powerplay. Since then, they have been playing catch-up through the innings, ending with a subpar total.
Once the target was small, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan’s blistering partnership in the powerplay took the game away from Afghanistan. Once the field was spread, it was a cakewalk for the visitors.
When and where will the India Vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I take place?
The 2nd T20I match between India Vs Afghanistan will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, September 15.
What time will the India Vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I begin?
The 2nd T20I between India and Afghanistan is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.
Which TV channel will telecast the India Vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I?
The 2nd T20I between India Vs Afghanistan will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network’s television channels in India.
How can fans watch the India Vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I online in India?
The 1st T20I between India Vs Afghanistan will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website from 7:30 PM onwards.
Squads:
India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur.
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor Rahman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai and Naveen-ul-Haq.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.