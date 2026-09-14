India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AFG?

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming: IND to take on AFG. (BCCI)

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming Online: Shreyas Iyer’s India will take on Ibrahim Zadran’s Afghanistan in the second of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. India already won the first match on Sunday by seven wickets and has a 1-0 lead.

Afghanistan, the official hosts of the series, looked rusty with the bat initially. On a pitch tailor-made for batting, they lost early wickets in the powerplay. Since then, they have been playing catch-up through the innings, ending with a subpar total.

Once the target was small, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan’s blistering partnership in the powerplay took the game away from Afghanistan. Once the field was spread, it was a cakewalk for the visitors.