India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Playing 11: Will IND make any changes to their side against AFG in Lucknow

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Today Match Playing 11, Full Squad: Shubman Gill’s India will lock horns with Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan in the 2nd of the three-match ODI series on Wednesday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The hosts have already won the opening encounter, which was a run-curtailed affair.
Although India managed to win the game, their bowling conceded too many runs after taking early wickets. This is one area they might consider making changes. This is one area they might consider making changes. In Batting, Gill has continued his form from the Indian Premier League. Veteran batter Rohit Sharma will also look to regain form; however, the blow he took to the wrist might be a cause for injury concern.
For Afghanistan, on the other hand, it was a case of missed opportunities with the bat, while Rahmanullah Gurbaz blitzed a superb century, other batters did not support his cause. With the ball, though, they looked quite flat against the power-packed Indian lineup. Lucknow surface, which is a bit on the slower side, does bring the bowlers more into the game.
Predicted XI
India probable XI: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma / Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna
Afghanistan probable XI: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Saleem Safi, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi
Squads:
India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prince Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Ikram Alikhil, Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami, Nangeyalia Kharoti
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.