India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Playing 11: Will IND make any changes to their side against AFG in Lucknow

India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Today Match Playing 11, Full Squad: Shubman Gill’s India will lock horns with Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan in the 2nd of the three-match ODI series on Wednesday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The hosts have already won the opening encounter, which was a run-curtailed affair.

Although India managed to win the game, their bowling conceded too many runs after taking early wickets. This is one area they might consider making changes. This is one area they might consider making changes. In Batting, Gill has continued his form from the Indian Premier League. Veteran batter Rohit Sharma will also look to regain form; however, the blow he took to the wrist might be a cause for injury concern.