India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Live Streaming And Live Telecast: When And Where To Watch

India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Live Streaming: IND take on AFG in second ODI. (CREIMAS)

India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Live Streaming: With the first ODI saw a curtailed match of 25-over a side due to bad weather in Dharamsala, India and Afghanistan will be hoping to play a full match when the second ODI rolls in from the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The first match saw India comfortably chase down 194 runs made by the visitors with captain Shubman Gill top scoring with 84 runs while debutants Harsh Dubey and Gurnoor Brar taking 3 wickets apiece.

India will keep an eye on Rohit Sharma who copped a blow on his writs during the first match but was okay to continue, scoring 16 off 16 deliveries before falling. In case he can’t play, India have Yashasvi Jaiswal to fill in for him.