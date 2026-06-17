India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Live Streaming And Live Telecast: When And Where To Watch

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India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Live Streaming: With the first ODI saw a curtailed match of 25-over a side due to bad weather in Dharamsala, India and Afghanistan will be hoping to play a full match when the second ODI rolls in from the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The first match saw India comfortably chase down 194 runs made by the visitors with captain Shubman Gill top scoring with 84 runs while debutants Harsh Dubey and Gurnoor Brar taking 3 wickets apiece.
India will keep an eye on Rohit Sharma who copped a blow on his writs during the first match but was okay to continue, scoring 16 off 16 deliveries before falling. In case he can’t play, India have Yashasvi Jaiswal to fill in for him.
When will the 2nd ODI between India vs Afghanistan be played?
The 2nd ODI between India vs Afghanistan will be played on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.
Where will the 2nd ODI between India vs Afghanistan be played?
The 2nd ODI between India vs Afghanistan will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
At what time will the 2nd ODI between India vs Afghanistan get underway?
The 2nd ODI between India vs Afghanistan will begin at 1:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 1 PM IST.
Where to watch the telecast of the 2nd ODI between India vs Afghanistan?
The 2nd ODI between India vs Afghanistan will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.
Where to watch the LIVE Streaming of the 2nd ODI between India vs Afghanistan?
The 2nd ODI between India vs Afghanistan will be available for LIVE streaming on JioHotstar.
India: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh Krishna, Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Harsh Dubey, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav.
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Bilal Sami, Nangeyalia Kharoti, Fareed Ahmad Malik, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.