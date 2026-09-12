India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Playing 11: Will Samson open or Sooryavanshi for IND vs AFG in Delhi?

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Today Match Playing 11, Full Squad: Shreyas Iyer’s India will take on Ibrahim Zadran’s Afghanistan in the three-match T20I series starting on Sunday. All eyes will be on who will open for the Indian side with Abhishek Sharma. Although Sanju Samson has returned to the squad after being absent from the series against Zimbabwe, question marks do loom around his spot.

Former Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane pointed out that India should stick to the top three who won the 2026 T20 World Cup—Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan—and also noted that Sooryavanshi’s time will come.