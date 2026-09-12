India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AFG?

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live Streaming: IND to lock horns with AFG. (FILE photo)

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live Streaming Online: Shreyas Iyer’s India will lock horns with Ibrahim Zadran’s Afghanistan in the first of the three-match T20I series starting on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Though Afghanistan are the official hosts of the series, Indian players would feel far more comfortable with the conditions in Delhi. Given the smaller boundaries and flatter pitch, India’s power-hitters would be better equipped to maximise the conditions.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, does have match-winners who can perform against India, but can they string together enough performances to achieve a substantial result? Only time will tell.