India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AFG?

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India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live Streaming Online: Shreyas Iyer’s India will lock horns with Ibrahim Zadran’s Afghanistan in the first of the three-match T20I series starting on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Though Afghanistan are the official hosts of the series, Indian players would feel far more comfortable with the conditions in Delhi. Given the smaller boundaries and flatter pitch, India’s power-hitters would be better equipped to maximise the conditions.
Afghanistan, on the other hand, does have match-winners who can perform against India, but can they string together enough performances to achieve a substantial result? Only time will tell.
When and where will the India Vs Afghanistan 1st T20I take place?
The 1st T20I match between India Vs Afghanistan will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, September 13.
What time will the India Vs Afghanistan 1st T20I begin?
The 1st T20I between India and Afghanistan is scheduled to start at 7 PM IST.
Which TV channel will telecast the India Vs Afghanistan 1st T20I?
The 1st T20I between India Vs Afghanistan will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network’s television channels in India.
How can fans watch the India Vs Afghanistan 1st T20I online in India?
The 1st T20I between India Vs Afghanistan will be streamed live in India on the SonyLIV app and website from 7 PM onwards.
Squads:
India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur.
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor Rahman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai and Naveen-ul-Haq.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.