India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AFG 1st ODI?

India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Live Streaming Online: Shubman Gill’s India will take on Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan in the first of the three-match ODI series at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.

The series will mark the beginning of the preparation for the ODI World Cup for India. While Virat Kohli will miss out on the series due to injury, it is an opportunity for Ruturaj Gaikwad or whoever takes that number three spot to show his prowess to stay in contention for the middle order slot if opportunity were to arise.

When will the 1st ODI between India vs Afghanistan be played?