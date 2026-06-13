India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AFG 1st ODI?

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India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Live Streaming Online: Shubman Gill’s India will take on Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan in the first of the three-match ODI series at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.
The series will mark the beginning of the preparation for the ODI World Cup for India. While Virat Kohli will miss out on the series due to injury, it is an opportunity for Ruturaj Gaikwad or whoever takes that number three spot to show his prowess to stay in contention for the middle order slot if opportunity were to arise.
When will the 1st ODI between India vs Afghanistan be played?
The 1st ODI between India vs Afghanistan will be played tomorrow, June 13, 2026.
Where will the 1st ODI between India vs Afghanistan be played?
The 1st ODI between India vs Afghanistan will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.
At what time will the 1st ODI between India vs Afghanistan get underway?
The 1st ODI between India vs Afghanistan will begin at 1:30 PM IST, with the coin toss thirty minutes ahead.
Where to watch the telecast of the 1st ODI between India vs Afghanistan?
The 1st ODI between India vs Afghanistan will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.
Where to watch the LIVE Streaming of the 1st ODI between India vs Afghanistan?
The 1st ODI between India vs Afghanistan will be available for LIVE streaming on JioHotstar.
Squads for India and Afghanistan
India: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh Krishna, Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Harsh Dubey, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav.
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Bilal Sami, Nangeyalia Kharoti, Fareed Ahmad Malik, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.