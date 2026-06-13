India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AFG 1st ODI?

India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG) 1st ODI Live Streaming Online: The Indian Express gives all the live streaming details of India taking on Afghanistan in the first ODI on Saturday

By: Sports Desk
2 min readJun 13, 2026 07:00 AM IST
IND vs AFGIndia vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Live Streaming. (FILE photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Live Streaming Online: Shubman Gill’s India will take on Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan in the first of the three-match ODI series at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.

The series will mark the beginning of the preparation for the ODI World Cup for India. While Virat Kohli will miss out on the series due to injury, it is an opportunity for Ruturaj Gaikwad or whoever takes that number three spot to show his prowess to stay in contention for the middle order slot if opportunity were to arise.

When will the 1st ODI between India vs Afghanistan be played?

The 1st ODI between India vs Afghanistan will be played tomorrow, June 13, 2026.

Where will the 1st ODI between India vs Afghanistan be played?

The 1st ODI between India vs Afghanistan will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

At what time will the 1st ODI between India vs Afghanistan get underway?

Story continues below this ad

The 1st ODI between India vs Afghanistan will begin at 1:30 PM IST, with the coin toss thirty minutes ahead.

Where to watch the telecast of the 1st ODI between India vs Afghanistan?

The 1st ODI between India vs Afghanistan will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the LIVE Streaming of the 1st ODI between India vs Afghanistan?

Story continues below this ad

The 1st ODI between India vs Afghanistan will be available for LIVE streaming on JioHotstar.

Squads for India and Afghanistan

India: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh Krishna, Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Harsh Dubey, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Bilal Sami, Nangeyalia Kharoti, Fareed Ahmad Malik, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 13: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments