Dharamshala Weather Forecast, India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI: Rain threatens to wash out series opener

India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI HPCA Stadium Pitch Report, Dharamshala Weather Forecast: India are looking to get back to winning ways in ODIs when they start their three-match series against Afghanistan at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. However, their wait for a win could end up being extended with the picturesque hill town being lashed by rains overnight and early in the morning on Saturday.

India have lost three of their last five ODIs, and this includes a rather historic series defeat at home to New Zealand. There is no Virat Kohli for this series but Rohit Sharma will be there and there will be significant focus on him due to the rather patchy last few months he has had in India’s recent ODI matches and in the IPL. Rohit managed 61 runs in the last home series against New Zealand in January — three forced lofts, three soft dismissals in what felt like uncertain territory. Coupled with 283 runs in nine innings in the IPL season, it has only added fuel for the detractors.