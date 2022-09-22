India versus Australia: Jasprit Bumrah is fit, says Suryakumar Yadav

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is fully fit and ready to play the second T20 International against Australia, Suryakumar Yadav confirmed on Thursday.

“Everyone is fit and ready to play, including Jasprit Bumrah,” Yadav said in the pre-match press conference. India will face Australia in Nagpur for the second T20 on Friday.

India’s death bowling in the first T20I against Australia in Mohali wasn’t up to the mark. With no Jasprit Bumrah, India’s frailties with the ball were laid bare as Australia shot down the 209-run target.

On Harshal Patel

When Harshal Patel came to bowl the 18th over, Australia needed 40 runs from three overs. The pair of Matthew Wade and Tim David took 22 runs off Harshal’s last over, which shifted the match in the visitors’ favour.

Harshal looked jaded in his comeback game and conceded 49 runs in his four overs.

“Thoda injury se aaya hai, itna toh benefit banta hai (Cut him some slack, he is coming back after the injury),” Suryakumar Yadav said.

“It is difficult to read Harshal’s slower ball and variations. Whatever I have faced him in the nets, I can assure you guys that he is not predictable at all. He is very deceptive. He has been working really hard on his bowling,” he said.

After the loss in the opening game, all-rounder Hardik Pandya had said that the team management didn’t want to rush Jasprit Bumrah back after the injury.

On India’s batting approach

India’s aggressive approach reaped dividends in the series opener as India posted a 208 for 6 total even though the top order batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were dismissed early.

“Everyone is playing their role; they know their responsibility and what they want to do in the different situations,” said Suryakumar Yadav, who smoked a 25-ball 46 on Tuesday.

“Openers know their role very well. Then it comes to the middle order on how we set up the game, and it was finished really well by the finishers. Everything went according to the plan, and we will try to do the same thing again and again in the future,” he added.

On batting at 4

Suryakumar Yadav says he is happy to bat at No.4 and maintained that he is very flexible and is ready to bat anywhere. “I am very flexible. I actually plan for every situation. I am really flexible to bat anywhere. There is no such plan, but the preparation has been really good,” he said.