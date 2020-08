India have been regularly talking to me about the Hundred: ECB outgoing chief Graves

The Hunded is a franchise 100-ball cricket tournament in England and Wales run by ECB.(Twitter/TheHundred)

If the words of Colin Graves are any indication, then the Hundred may have caught the BCCI’s fancy, with the England and Wales Cricket Board’s outgoing chairman claiming his Indian counterparts have been “regularly asking me” about the tournament.

The ECB’s brainchild, the Hundred is a necessary tool to increase cricket’s reach and appeal, according to Graves.

The new 100-ball tournament will begin in 2021, a year later than originally planned, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know that some of the countries abroad, India in particular, are looking at their own,” Graves told Sky Sports.

“They have been talking to me about it for the last year on a regular basis. So around the world it has created a lot of excitement.”

However, even if the BCCI eventually decides to organise a tournament modelled on the Hundred, it will not be able to do so before 2023. In an FTP (Future Tour Programme) cycle badly affected by the pandemic, there is no window for such an experiment for the next coupe of years.

The next FTP cycle will run from 2023 to 2028.

Explained | What is The Hundred, the ECB tournament?

The BCCI has in the past explored possibilities to introduce a mini-IPL but could not do so due to a crowded calendar.

Getting the tournament up and running has been one of the top priorities for Graves, who is now eyeing the post of ICC chairman.

He called it the “biggest challenge” of his five-year tenure.

We’re going to have to wait a bit longer to bring you The Hundred.

We know you’ll understand.#StayHomeSaveLives — The Hundred (@thehundred) April 30, 2020

“I think the biggest challenge was getting The Hundred off the ground. We had all the pushback initially but I think people are now starting to see the advantages of it.

“I think it is the right thing to be doing and will be a valuable asset to the ECB going forward, both from a profit perspective and playing point of view.

READ | The Hundred can cause a T20-like revolution: Yuvraj Singh

“I think people, certainly in cricket, don’t like change. I don’t think they realised we are trying to attract a new audience – women, children and families, which we never really had coming to cricket.”

The ECB signed a 1.2 billion pound broadcast deal with Sky Sports and the BBC in 2017, which runs between 2020 and 2024 and includes live cricket returning to the BBC for the first time in 21 years.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.