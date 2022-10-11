India v South Africa 3rd ODI tip-off: India likely to remain unchanged, Malan likely to sit out if Bavuma returns, Ngidi for Fortuin

India levelled the three-match ODI series with a dominant batting display in a tricky chase of 279 at Ranchi on Sunday. On Tuesday, India’s second-string side would be looking to seal the series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Indian Express argues that India is likely to remain unchanged, while South Africa might make a few changes in their playing XI.

India to field the same playing XI

It is highly unlikely that India will change their playing XI after a comfortable win in Ranchi. India’s six-man attack was far better balanced than the five bowlers they went into the first ODI. Playing with three all-rounders, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, and Shahbaz Ahmed, gives Indian batting depth. It would be another crucial match for Mohammed Siraj to push claims that he could be included as a standby player for the World Cup.

Bavuma for Malan

Temba Bavuma missed game two will illness and Reeza Hendricks seized his opportunity at No 3 with an impressive 74 from 76. If Bavuma returns, Janneman Malan may have to sit out for in-form Reeza Hendricks.

Ngidi for Fortuin

With conditions likely to favour the pacers in New Delhi, South Africa may consider playing Lungi Ngidi in place of left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin. It is highly unlikely that Tabraiz Shamsi would return, even if he is fit. South Africa will go with four pacers and one spinner in Keshav Maharaj and will be depended on Aiden Markram to do the sixth bowler’s job.

Pitch Report

With heavy rain in the last three days, the surface will help the fast bowlers. There have been just two ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in six years. Australia and New Zealand defended 272 and 242, respectively.

India vs South Africa Predicted Playing XI

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada