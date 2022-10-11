scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

India v South Africa 3rd ODI tip-off: India likely to remain unchanged, Malan likely to sit out if Bavuma returns, Ngidi for Fortuin

The series decider will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

(L-R) India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Reeza Hendricks with his team players in the second ODI; South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma reacts during the first ODI; South African bowler Lungi Ngidi celebrates a wicket. (AP | PTI)

India levelled the three-match ODI series with a dominant batting display in a tricky chase of 279 at Ranchi on Sunday. On Tuesday, India’s second-string side would be looking to seal the series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Indian Express argues that India is likely to remain unchanged, while South Africa might make a few changes in their playing XI.

India to field the same playing XI

It is highly unlikely that India will change their playing XI after a comfortable win in Ranchi. India’s six-man attack was far better balanced than the five bowlers they went into the first ODI. Playing with three all-rounders, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, and Shahbaz Ahmed, gives Indian batting depth. It would be another crucial match for Mohammed Siraj to push claims that he could be included as a standby player for the World Cup.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’Premium
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politicsPremium
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politics
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanismPremium
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanism
Pakistan and the US: Why General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s push to renew ties w...Premium
Pakistan and the US: Why General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s push to renew ties w...

Bavuma for Malan

Temba Bavuma missed game two will illness and Reeza Hendricks seized his opportunity at No 3 with an impressive 74 from 76. If Bavuma returns, Janneman Malan may have to sit out for in-form Reeza Hendricks.

Ngidi for Fortuin

With conditions likely to favour the pacers in New Delhi, South Africa may consider playing Lungi Ngidi in place of left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin. It is highly unlikely that Tabraiz Shamsi would return, even if he is fit. South Africa will go with four pacers and one spinner in Keshav Maharaj and will be depended on Aiden Markram to do the sixth bowler’s job.

Pitch Report

With heavy rain in the last three days, the surface will help the fast bowlers. There have been just two ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in six years. Australia and New Zealand defended 272 and 242, respectively.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

India vs South Africa Predicted Playing XI

Advertisement

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-10-2022 at 08:23:08 am
Next Story

Khushwant Singh Litfest to be held in physical format after two years

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

South Africa win first ODI against India by 9 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 11: Latest News