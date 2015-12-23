India U-19 World Cup squad: Pedigree of the colts

Rishabh Pant, stumper hailing from Uttarakhand, started his cricketing journey in Rajasthan before moving to Delhi. Rishabh Pant, stumper hailing from Uttarakhand, started his cricketing journey in Rajasthan before moving to Delhi.

Ishan Kishan

The 17-year-old’s appointment as India Under-19 skipper came as a surprise as he was picked over Ricky Bhui and Rishabh Pant. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman from Patna and is already into his second First Class season with Jharkhand. Recently, he scored 87 against Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy on a Rajkot pitch where spinners were ruling the roost.

Rishabh Pant

The wicketkeeper-batsman hailing from Uttarakhand started his cricketing journey in Rajasthan before moving to Delhi. A student of veteran coach Tarak Sinha, he had scores of 129, 78, 62 and 91 in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy. He scored a hundred and two fifties in the triangular involving India, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Washington Sundar

It is uncommon from a 16-year-old of this generation to be inspired by the way Sunil Gavaskar batted, but the youngsters father has tried to mould him like India’s greatest opener. With an aggregate of 208 from four innings, including three fifties, Sundar ended the recently concluded tri-series in Sri Lanka as the highest run-getter.

Arman Jaffer

Nephew of former India opener Wasim Jaffer, Arman has proved his mettle in age-group cricket and has an insatiable hunger for runs. In the Cooch Behar Trophy, he scored three double hundreds, one hundred and 1018 runs in seven innings for Mumbai U-19.

Sarfaraz Khan

Set to play his second Under-19 World Cup, Sarfaraz is a proven performer who has also featured in the IPL and the Ranji Trophy. Sarfaraz, who moved base from Mumbai to UP, began the first-class season on the right note with 155.

Zeeshan Ansari

Spinners are expected to play a key role in the 2016 edition as it is being played in Bangladesh. Ansari, a leg-spinner from UP, has so far taken 11 wickets in six matches for India Under-19. He has already represented UP at the Under-23

Ricky Bhui

Three First Class seasons, an IPL contract and an U-19 World Cup makes Bhui is the most experienced player in the squad. He has also scored two first-class tons. A composed middle-order batsman, Bhui was tipped to be named captain for the Under-19 World Cup.

Mayank Dagar

The 19-year-old has been a consistent performer for Himachal Pradesh in the junior age groups, and has been representing the state since the 2010/11 season.

Avesh Khan

The lanky seamer from Madhya Pradesh has been termed as the impact bowler. With a fiery spell of 4/4 in his first outing in India U-19 colours, Khan made immediate impact. He has the experience of playing five First-Class matches under his belt and is coached by Amay Khurasiya.

