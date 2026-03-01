India likely to stick with unchanged XI for must-win T20 World Cup Super 8 clash vs West Indies

India is likely to go in with an unchanged side for their must-win T20 World Cup Super 8 game against West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. The Indian Express understands that the team doesn’t want to change the winning combination that defeated Zimbabwe on Thursday in Chennai.

The reigning champions will continue to use Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma at the top, while Ishan Kishan is expected to bat at number three. Captain Suryakumar Yadav is expected to bat at number four. The winner of this game will qualify for the semifinals, along with South Africa, from Group 1. India lost to the Proteas in their Super 8 opener in Ahmedabad before returning to winning ways against Zimbabwe.