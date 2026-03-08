India set to go in with unchanged XI for T20 World Cup final vs New Zealand

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup final: The form of Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakaravarthy remains a concern for India, but they are expected to play the final against New Zealand on Sunday.

Written by: Devendra Pandey
3 min readAhmedabadUpdated: Mar 8, 2026 02:53 PM IST
T20 World Cup final: India are set to retain the same playing XI in Ahmedabad tonight. (AP Photo)T20 World Cup final: India are set to retain the same playing XI in Ahmedabad tonight. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

India are likely to go unchanged for the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The Indian Express understands that the reigning champions will go with the same side that defeated England in the semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

FOLLOW LIVE: IND VS NZ T20 WORLD CUP FINAL UPDATES

The Indian team had an optional practice session on the eve of the game, where players like Rinku Singh and Mohammed Siraj batted for a long time in the nets. The form of opening batter Abhishek Sharma and spinner Varun Chakaravarthy remains a concern, heading into the final. While other batsmen have compensated for Abhishek’s lack of runs, the bowling department hasn’t had the same cover. In the matches Varun has struggled, India have looked flat in the middle overs. It’s a hole they’d rather not have heading into a final.

However, their form doesn’t seem to be a concern for the Indian team management, and they are expected to back both players to come good in the summit clash. With 13 wickets, Varun is tied for the most in the tournament. But through the Super 8 stage, he’s looked far from the menacing bowler he was in the lead-up.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav was asked about the form of its players.

“Nothing to worry for now. We don’t think about it once we win. Collective efforts matter, and we are not worrying about it. Ups and downs are part of this game, and everyone in the playing XI cannot have a good day every time. The others are there to cover for it. I am not worried about his form. He is the world No. 1 bowler, and he knows how to deliver,” Suryakumar said.

Abhishek registered a 30-ball 55 against Zimbabwe in the Super 8 clash in Chennai, but fell cheaply in the game against West Indies in Kolkata, as well as in the semi-final against England in Mumbai on Thursday.

Story continues below this ad
Further Reading
Analysis Inside the mind of Jasprit Bumrah: How India’s ace prepares for the Final Read more →
Preview India vs New Zealand: A tactical breakdown of the Ahmedabad showdown Read more →
Ground Report The Ahmedabad Pitch: Why the toss might decide the world champions Read more →

India are looking to become the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup crown by winning on Sunday. A win would also make them the first team to win three T20 World Cup titles.

Devendra Pandey
Devendra Pandey

Having spent years covering Mumbai’s local "maidan" cricket circuit, Devendra Pandey brings a unique ground-level perspective to his reporting. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 08: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments