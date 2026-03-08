India set to go in with unchanged XI for T20 World Cup final vs New Zealand

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India are likely to go unchanged for the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The Indian Express understands that the reigning champions will go with the same side that defeated England in the semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.
The Indian team had an optional practice session on the eve of the game, where players like Rinku Singh and Mohammed Siraj batted for a long time in the nets. The form of opening batter Abhishek Sharma and spinner Varun Chakaravarthy remains a concern, heading into the final. While other batsmen have compensated for Abhishek’s lack of runs, the bowling department hasn’t had the same cover. In the matches Varun has struggled, India have looked flat in the middle overs. It’s a hole they’d rather not have heading into a final.
However, their form doesn’t seem to be a concern for the Indian team management, and they are expected to back both players to come good in the summit clash. With 13 wickets, Varun is tied for the most in the tournament. But through the Super 8 stage, he’s looked far from the menacing bowler he was in the lead-up.
Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav was asked about the form of its players.
“Nothing to worry for now. We don’t think about it once we win. Collective efforts matter, and we are not worrying about it. Ups and downs are part of this game, and everyone in the playing XI cannot have a good day every time. The others are there to cover for it. I am not worried about his form. He is the world No. 1 bowler, and he knows how to deliver,” Suryakumar said.
Abhishek registered a 30-ball 55 against Zimbabwe in the Super 8 clash in Chennai, but fell cheaply in the game against West Indies in Kolkata, as well as in the semi-final against England in Mumbai on Thursday.
India are looking to become the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup crown by winning on Sunday. A win would also make them the first team to win three T20 World Cup titles.
