India set to go in with unchanged XI for T20 World Cup final vs New Zealand

India are likely to go unchanged for the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The Indian Express understands that the reigning champions will go with the same side that defeated England in the semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

The Indian team had an optional practice session on the eve of the game, where players like Rinku Singh and Mohammed Siraj batted for a long time in the nets. The form of opening batter Abhishek Sharma and spinner Varun Chakaravarthy remains a concern, heading into the final. While other batsmen have compensated for Abhishek’s lack of runs, the bowling department hasn’t had the same cover. In the matches Varun has struggled, India have looked flat in the middle overs. It’s a hole they’d rather not have heading into a final.