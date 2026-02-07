Former U-19 World Cup-winning captain’s advice to India’s class of 2026: ‘Stay patient… can be a bumpy road’

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India’s Under-19 World Cup triumph against England was built on composure and conviction, but former U-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand believes the real challenge for the class of 2026 begins after the celebrations fade.
India out-batted England in the final, with Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s stunning 175 propelling them to a total of 411. England put up a respectable fight but crumbled under the mountain of runs, eventually losing by 100 runs. It was India’s sixth U-19 World Cup title.
For Chand, who captained India to the U-19 World Cup title in 2012, the achievement brought back memories, but also served as a reminder of what lies ahead. Drawing from his own journey, Chand stressed the importance of patience as these players transition beyond age-group cricket.
“This Under-19 World Cup win is a very special moment for these boys,” Chand told JioHotstar. “But it will take time for things to settle down. My advice is to stay patient. People want you to play senior cricket for the country immediately, but it can be a bumpy road.”
Chand urged the players to remain calm through highs and lows, continue working hard, and stay passionate even if opportunities do not come straightaway. “Not everyone will play for the country,” he said. “But stay hungry. Good things will happen.”
Chand added that the toss proved decisive in the final and hailed 14-year-old Suryavanshi as the ‘next big thing in Indian cricket.’
“Abhigyan Kundu mentioned in the post-match presentation that India, as a team, out-batted England, and it’s true. The toss was very important. Captain Ayush Mathre called it right. He won the toss and decided to bat first. It was a big final. You want runs on the board, and the celebration afterward is also needed,” Chand said. “Look at the kind of innings Vaibhav Suryavanshi played in this final against a side like England. We don’t expect that in a final. You think a player might be careful, especially after losing a wicket like Aaron George in the first three overs. He had to build a partnership and anchor. Vaibhav Suryavanshi proved why he is the next big thing in Indian cricket.”
