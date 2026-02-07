Former U-19 World Cup-winning captain’s advice to India’s class of 2026: ‘Stay patient… can be a bumpy road’

Chand urged the India players to remain calm through highs and lows, continue working hard, and stay passionate even if opportunities do not come straightaway. (BCCI)

India’s Under-19 World Cup triumph against England was built on composure and conviction, but former U-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand believes the real challenge for the class of 2026 begins after the celebrations fade.

India out-batted England in the final, with Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s stunning 175 propelling them to a total of 411. England put up a respectable fight but crumbled under the mountain of runs, eventually losing by 100 runs. It was India’s sixth U-19 World Cup title.

For Chand, who captained India to the U-19 World Cup title in 2012, the achievement brought back memories, but also served as a reminder of what lies ahead. Drawing from his own journey, Chand stressed the importance of patience as these players transition beyond age-group cricket.