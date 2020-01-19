India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Live Cricket Streaming, Under-19 World Cup 2020: When and where is the match?

The defending champions will be facing Nipun Dananjaya-led Sri Lanka (Source: Twitter) The defending champions will be facing Nipun Dananjaya-led Sri Lanka (Source: Twitter)

India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 (Ind vs SL) Under-19 World Cup 2020 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Defending Champions led by Priyam Garg kickstart their Under-19 World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka. India have a few big names in their side to make Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises spend big bucks on them. The big names include the skipper Garg (Sunrisers Hyderabad, Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals), Ravi Bishnoi (Kings XI Punjab) and Kartik Tyagi (Rajasthan Royals).

Jaiswal is a prolific run-scorer who a name for himself with a double century in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019. Tyagi, the fast bowler is expected to trouble the batsmen with his raw pace. India are high on confidence with a series win against South Africa earlier this month.

When is India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19?

India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 will be played on Sunday, January 18, 2020.

Where is India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19?

India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 will be played at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

What time is India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19?

India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19?

The India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 World Cup match will broadcast on Star Sports 3.

Where can I live stream India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19?

The live streaming of India vs Australia 2nd ODI will be available on Hotstar.

