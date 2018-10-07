India thump Sri Lanka by 144 runs to lift U-19 Asia Cup title

India beat Sri Lanka by 144 runs in the final. (Source: BCCI Twitter)

India clinched the Under-19 Asia Cup, beating Sri Lanka by 144 runs in the final. It was a clinical performance by the boys in blue as they batted first and posted a challenging 304/3 in the 50 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal provided the perfect platform but was removed for 85 before getting the hundred run milestone in the final. PrabhSimran Singh and Ayush Badoni stole the show late on with quick-fire fifties to put together 110 runs from 55 balls. India scored 113 runs in the last 10 overs and 79 runs in the last five. Chasing 305, Sri Lanka lost early wickets and it was always going to be a tough ask for the Islanders. But after Mohit Jangra dismissed the skipper Nipun Dananjaya, it all went downhill for the Lankans. However, it was Harsh Tyagi who emerged as the star of the evening with splendid bowling figures of 6/38. Yashasvi Jaiswal who scored 85 off 113 balls in the final ended as the highest run-getter in the tournament (318 runs) and was awarded Man of the series.

Skipper Pawan Shah, who missed the final due to injury expressed delight on his team’s performance and speaking at the post-match presentation said, “Yes, unfortunately, I missed out due to an injury but I am happy because my team won. It was a very well organised tournament by ACC and am glad we emerged out victorious.”

Harsh Tyagi was adjudged as the man of the match and reflecting on his spectacular effort, the youngster said, “It was quite helpful for the spinners. I stuck to the basics and I was planning with the captain. It came off good. The last match was good for the spinners. The coaches helped us and the video analysts also helped us a lot. It is always a great opportunity to play here, it’s a pleasure to play. I would like to thank the ACC for organizing this tournament.”

