India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, U19 Asia Cup Final Live: Yashaswi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat make slow start after winning toss

Sunday, October 07, 2018
India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Live Cricket Score, U19 Asia Cup Final: India face Sri Lanka in the U19 Asia Cup Final in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

By: Sports Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 7, 2018 12:54:59 pm
India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Live Cricket Score, U19 Asia Cup Final: After 14 matches, U19 Asia Cup final will be played out between India and Sri Lanka for the title in Dhaka, Bangladesh. India come into the final an unbeaten side and these two haven’t faced each other yet in the continental tournament. India beat hosts Bangladesh in the semifinals while Sri Lanka swept aside Afghanistan to reach the title decider. All eyes will be on tournament’s leading run getter Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Live Blog

12:54 (IST) 07 Oct 2018
After 10 overs, India 42/0

Very slow start by India U19 in the first 10 overs. They are 42/0 after the first ten overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal on 21 from 38 balls, Anuj Rawat on 11 from 22 balls. Just two boundaries in the period

12:53 (IST) 07 Oct 2018
FOUR!

Anuj Rawat with a slight rank push over the keeper to send the ball for a boundary towards third man. The top edge climbs over the keeper, desperate jump isn't enough to prevent the boundary

12:44 (IST) 07 Oct 2018
Groundstaff fixing crease

Nipun Malinga is having problem landing with the footholes. Chats to the umpire about it and groundstaff are called upon to fix it. India are 32/0 in the 8th over

12:35 (IST) 07 Oct 2018
OUCH!

That has got to hurt! Yashasvi Jaiswal is in serious pain after getting hit on the left forearm, probably close to the elbow. Immediately takes off the gloves, lets go of the bat and out comes the physio to look at it. Jumps up higher than expected from Kalana Perera

12:21 (IST) 07 Oct 2018
Appeal for run out

Shy at the stumps by the Sri Lanka keeper as Yashasvi Jaiswal gets out of his crease. Direct-hit by the keeper at the striker's end. The batsman just about gets his bat back in the crease, replays confirm after going to the third umpire. India U19 17/0 after 4 overs

12:06 (IST) 07 Oct 2018
AND OFF WE GO!

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Anuj Rawat open for India. Yashasvi Jaiswal on strike. Kalana Perera will open the attack for Sri Lanka

12:04 (IST) 07 Oct 2018
TEAMS

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Anuj Rawat, PrabhSimran Singh(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Ajay Dev Goud, Sameer Choudhary, Rajesh Mohanty, Harsh Tyagi, Mohit Jangra, Siddharth Desai

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Navod Paranavithana, Nishan Madushka(w), Kalana Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sandun Mendis, Nipun Dananjaya(c), Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Nipun Malinga, Dulith Wellalage, Kalhara Senarathne, Shashika Dulshan

12:00 (IST) 07 Oct 2018
Captains at the toss

India U19 captain Prabhsimran Singh at the toss: "I would like to bat first as batting is our strength. The last game was a tough one but our bowlers did a good job. In the middle order there are a few changes. We got a fast bowler in place of a batsman."

Sri Lanka U19 captain Nipun Dananjaya at the toss: "Picking up wickets with the new ball is going to be important. Only one change for us."

11:56 (IST) 07 Oct 2018
U19 Asia Cup history

U19 Asia Cup final results:

1989 - India beat Sri Lanka

2003 - India beat Sri Lanka

2012 - India and Pakistan tied, shared trophy

2013/14 - India beat Pakistan

2016 - India beat Sri Lanka

2017 - Afghanistan beat Pakistan

11:47 (IST) 07 Oct 2018
At the toss

Prabhsimran Singh has won the toss and chosen to bat. Can India make it five wins in five?

11:46 (IST) 07 Oct 2018
Sri Lanka U19 at the Asia Cup

Beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets

Beat Hong Kong by 10 wickets

Beat Pakistan by 23 runs

Beat Afghanistan by 31 runs

11:45 (IST) 07 Oct 2018
India U19 at the Asia Cup

Beat Nepal by 172 runs

Beat UAE by 227 runs

Beat Afghanistan by 51 runs

Beat Bangladesh by 2 runs

Once again, India bat first.

11:44 (IST) 07 Oct 2018
TOSS!

India U19 have won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the U19 Asia Cup final

SQUADS:

Sri Lanka U19 (From): Navod Paranavithana, Nishan Madushka(w), Kamil Mishara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kalhara Senarathne, Kalana Perera, Nipun Dananjaya(c), Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Dulith Wellalage, Nipun Malinga, Shashika Dulshan, Naveen Nirmal Fernando, Sandun Mendis, Rohan Sanjaya

India U19 (From): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Anuj Rawat, PrabhSimran Singh(w/c), Yash Rathod, Ayush Badoni, Sameer Choudhary, Ajay Gangapuram, Harsh Tyagi, Mohit Jangra, Siddharth Desai, Nehal Wadhera, Yatin Mangwani, Rajesh Mohanty, Pavan Shah, Ajay Dev Goud, Sabir Khan

