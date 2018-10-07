India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, U19 Asia Cup Final Live: Yashaswi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat make slow start after winning toss

Captains at the toss

India U19 captain Prabhsimran Singh at the toss: "I would like to bat first as batting is our strength. The last game was a tough one but our bowlers did a good job. In the middle order there are a few changes. We got a fast bowler in place of a batsman."

Sri Lanka U19 captain Nipun Dananjaya at the toss: "Picking up wickets with the new ball is going to be important. Only one change for us."