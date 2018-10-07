India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, U19 Asia Cup Final Live: Yashaswi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat make slow start after winning toss

India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Live Cricket Score, U19 Asia Cup Final: After 14 matches, U19 Asia Cup final will be played out between India and Sri Lanka for the title in Dhaka, Bangladesh. India come into the final an unbeaten side and these two haven’t faced each other yet in the continental tournament. India beat hosts Bangladesh in the semifinals while Sri Lanka swept aside Afghanistan to reach the title decider. All eyes will be on tournament’s leading run getter Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Sri Lanka U19 (From): Navod Paranavithana, Nishan Madushka(w), Kamil Mishara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kalhara Senarathne, Kalana Perera, Nipun Dananjaya(c), Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Dulith Wellalage, Nipun Malinga, Shashika Dulshan, Naveen Nirmal Fernando, Sandun Mendis, Rohan Sanjaya
India U19 (From): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Anuj Rawat, PrabhSimran Singh(w/c), Yash Rathod, Ayush Badoni, Sameer Choudhary, Ajay Gangapuram, Harsh Tyagi, Mohit Jangra, Siddharth Desai, Nehal Wadhera, Yatin Mangwani, Rajesh Mohanty, Pavan Shah, Ajay Dev Goud, Sabir Khan
Very slow start by India U19 in the first 10 overs. They are 42/0 after the first ten overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal on 21 from 38 balls, Anuj Rawat on 11 from 22 balls. Just two boundaries in the period
Anuj Rawat with a slight rank push over the keeper to send the ball for a boundary towards third man. The top edge climbs over the keeper, desperate jump isn't enough to prevent the boundary
Nipun Malinga is having problem landing with the footholes. Chats to the umpire about it and groundstaff are called upon to fix it. India are 32/0 in the 8th over
That has got to hurt! Yashasvi Jaiswal is in serious pain after getting hit on the left forearm, probably close to the elbow. Immediately takes off the gloves, lets go of the bat and out comes the physio to look at it. Jumps up higher than expected from Kalana Perera
Shy at the stumps by the Sri Lanka keeper as Yashasvi Jaiswal gets out of his crease. Direct-hit by the keeper at the striker's end. The batsman just about gets his bat back in the crease, replays confirm after going to the third umpire. India U19 17/0 after 4 overs
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Anuj Rawat open for India. Yashasvi Jaiswal on strike. Kalana Perera will open the attack for Sri Lanka
India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Anuj Rawat, PrabhSimran Singh(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Ajay Dev Goud, Sameer Choudhary, Rajesh Mohanty, Harsh Tyagi, Mohit Jangra, Siddharth Desai
Sri Lanka Playing XI: Navod Paranavithana, Nishan Madushka(w), Kalana Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sandun Mendis, Nipun Dananjaya(c), Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Nipun Malinga, Dulith Wellalage, Kalhara Senarathne, Shashika Dulshan
India U19 captain Prabhsimran Singh at the toss: "I would like to bat first as batting is our strength. The last game was a tough one but our bowlers did a good job. In the middle order there are a few changes. We got a fast bowler in place of a batsman."
Sri Lanka U19 captain Nipun Dananjaya at the toss: "Picking up wickets with the new ball is going to be important. Only one change for us."
U19 Asia Cup final results:
1989 - India beat Sri Lanka
2003 - India beat Sri Lanka
2012 - India and Pakistan tied, shared trophy
2013/14 - India beat Pakistan
2016 - India beat Sri Lanka
2017 - Afghanistan beat Pakistan
Prabhsimran Singh has won the toss and chosen to bat. Can India make it five wins in five?
Beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets
Beat Hong Kong by 10 wickets
Beat Pakistan by 23 runs
Beat Afghanistan by 31 runs
Beat Nepal by 172 runs
Beat UAE by 227 runs
Beat Afghanistan by 51 runs
Beat Bangladesh by 2 runs
Once again, India bat first.
India U19 have won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the U19 Asia Cup final