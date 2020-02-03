India U19 vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2020 Match Date, Time, Players List, Weather Forecast, Venue, Live Streaming Details: All You Need to Know

Ind vs Pak, India vs Pakistan World Cup 2020 Match: India plays Pakistan in the semi-final. (ICC Photo) Ind vs Pak, India vs Pakistan World Cup 2020 Match: India plays Pakistan in the semi-final. (ICC Photo)

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 (Ind vs Pak) U19 World Cup 2020 Match Date, Time, Players List: Four-time champions India will back themselves to reach their third successive final at the U-19 World Cup when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in a last-four clash in Potchefstroom on Tuesday. Both teams go into the semifinal unbeaten. While India beat Australia in the quarterfinals, Pakistan outplayed Afghanistan.

Pakistan captain Rohail Nazir played down the hype surrounding the game but an India-Pakistan contest is always a high-pressure one that tests the character of players on either side. Doing well in the game makes them overnight stars and the players know that.

Weather-

A pleasant day is expected in Potchefstroom on Tuesday when India and Pakistan will play their U19 World Cup semifinal match. The temperature is expected to hover between 31 degrees and 16 degrees. But there is a chance of rain in the afternoon, around 1 PM IST.

Squads-

India U19 squad- Priyam Garg (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Dhruv Chand Jurel, Shashwat Rawat, Divyansh Joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Sushant Mishra and Vidyadhar Patil

Pakistan U19 squad- Rohail Nazir (c), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Haider Ali, Mohammad Shehzad, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Amir Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Amir Khan, Naseem Shah, Tahir Hussain

