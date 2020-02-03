India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Live Streaming, Under-19 World Cup 2020 Semi-Final: When and where is the match?

India will take on Pakistan in the semi-final of the ICC U-19 World Cup. India will take on Pakistan in the semi-final of the ICC U-19 World Cup.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 (Ind vs Pak) U19 World Cup 2020 Semi-Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The young guns of India will face another stern challenge when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final of the ICC U-19 World Cup on Tuesday. The Priyam Garg-led unit is still unbeaten in the competition and will enter the contest on the back of a resounding victory against Australia. Meanwhile, Pakistan too have followed a similar course making the contest look more interesting.

The key players to watch out from the Indian camp will be Yashavi Jaiswal, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, and quarter-final hero Kartik Tyagi. For Pakistan, the responsibility will once again be on their premium pace bowlers in the form of Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir Khan, and Tahir Hussain. Meanwhile, Pakistan opener Mohammad Huraira started off his U-19 campaign in a strong way and would look to replicate a similar in the semi-final clash.

When is the ICC U19 semi-final clash between India and Pakistan?

The ICC U19 semi-final clash between India and Pakistan will take place on Tuesday, February 04, 2020.

Where is the ICC U19 semi-final clash between India and Pakistan?

The ICC U19 semi-final clash between India and Pakistan will be played at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

When does the ICC U19 semi-final clash between India and Pakistan start?

The ICC U19 semi-final clash between India and Pakistan will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC U19 semi-final clash between India and Pakistan?

The ICC U19 semi-final clash between India and Pakistan will broadcast on Star Sports 3.

Where can I live stream the ICC U19 semi-final clash between India and Pakistan?

The live streaming of the ICC U19 semi-final clash between India and Pakistan will be available on Hotstar.

