India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Live Score, Under-19 World Cup 2020 LIVE Updates: High intensity clash expected as arch-rivals face each other

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 (Ind vs Pak) U19 World Cup 2020 Semi-Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Arch-rivals face each other in the U19 World Cup as four-time champions India take on Pakistan in the semifinals in Potchefstroom on Tuesday. The men in blue will look to reach their third successive final but await a difficult task with both sides unbeaten in the tournament so far. While India beat Australia in the quarterfinals, Pakistan outplayed Afghanistan.
India juniors will go into the match confidently, having enjoyed an upper hand over Pakistan in the Asia Cup last September when they emerged tournament winners. India, who are the defending champions of the U-19 World Cup, had inflicted on Pakistan a 203-run hammering in the last edition in 2018
Highlights
Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been the backbone of India batting, scoring three half-centuries in four games including against Australia. The rest of the batsmen have not done much to write home about and if the lower-order had not rescued India in the quarterfinal, the outcome of the game could have been different. Not to forget the match-winning spell from pacer Kartik Tyagi. FULL PREVIEW HERE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's U19 World Cup clash against Pakistan in the semifinals. It is expected to be a high-pressure match with the arch-rivals taking on each other unbeaten in the tournament so far. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the match here