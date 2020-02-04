India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Live Score, Under-19 World Cup 2020 LIVE Updates: High intensity clash expected as arch-rivals face each other

India vs Pakistan: U19 World Cup Semifinals India vs Pakistan: U19 World Cup Semifinals

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 (Ind vs Pak) U19 World Cup 2020 Semi-Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Arch-rivals face each other in the U19 World Cup as four-time champions India take on Pakistan in the semifinals in Potchefstroom on Tuesday. The men in blue will look to reach their third successive final but await a difficult task with both sides unbeaten in the tournament so far. While India beat Australia in the quarterfinals, Pakistan outplayed Afghanistan.

India juniors will go into the match confidently, having enjoyed an upper hand over Pakistan in the Asia Cup last September when they emerged tournament winners. India, who are the defending champions of the U-19 World Cup, had inflicted on Pakistan a 203-run hammering in the last edition in 2018