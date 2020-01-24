India U19 vs New Zealand U19 Live Streaming, U19 World Cup 2020: When and where to watch the match?

(Source: Twitter/cricketworldcup) (Source: Twitter/cricketworldcup)

India U19 vs New Zealand U19 (Ind vs NZ) U19 World Cup 2020 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After registering their berth in the last-eight of the competition, Team India would look to maintain their unbeaten run when they take on New Zealand in their third league match on Friday. Priyam Garg-led Indian unit secured a convincing 90-run victory over Sri Lanka in their opening fixture and followed it up with a resounding 10-wicket win over debutant Japan.

New Zealand, on the other hand, also have booked their spot in the last eight but were unfortunate to share a point each Japan. The Kiwis will look to emulate their senior counterparts, who reached the finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup, held last year in England.

[MATCH PREVIEW]

When is the ICC U19 World Cup match between India U19 and New Zealand U19?

The ICC U19 World Cup match between India U19 and New Zealand U19 will be played on Friday, January 23, 2020.

Where is the ICC U19 World Cup match between India U19 and New Zealand U19?

The ICC U19 World Cup match between India U19 and New Zealand U19 will be played at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein in South Africa.

What time does the ICC U19 World Cup match between India U19 and New Zealand U19 start?

The ICC U19 World Cup match between India U19 and New Zealand U19 will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC U19 World Cup match between India U19 and New Zealand U19?

The ICC U19 World Cup match between India U19 and New Zealand U19 will broadcast on Star Sports 3.

Where can I live stream the ICC U19 World Cup match between India U19 and New Zealand U19?

The live streaming of India U19 vs Japan U19 will be available on Hotstar.

