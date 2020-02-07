India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup Final 2020 Match Date, Time, Squad, Players List, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming: All You Need to Know

Ravi Bishnoi took three wickets against Pakistan in the semi-final clash (Source: AP/PTI) Ravi Bishnoi took three wickets against Pakistan in the semi-final clash (Source: AP/PTI)

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 (IND vs BAN) U19 World Cup Final 2020 Match Date, Time, Players List: Bangladesh play their first Under-19 World Cup final on Sunday at Senwes Park, Potchesform under the leadership of skipper Akbar Ali. On the other hand, the defending champions India led by Priyam Garg will hope for their fifth title win.

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Bangladesh’s no.3 batsman Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored their respective centuries in the semi-final of the tournament. India are favourites to win the title as they have star performers Jaiswal, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, Divyansh Saxena and Kartik Tyagi in their ranks.

Indian fast bowlers can pose a challenge for Bangladesh top order with short-pitched deliveries early on in the innings. Sushant Mishra bowled well-directed short deliveries to Pakistan batsmen with the new ball. Skipper Garg revealed that the game plan was to bowl short balls as sub-continent players don’t fare well against them. A similar bowling plan is expected from Indian bowlers against the Bangladeshi batsmen.

The only worry for India is that their middle-order has not been tested enough in the series so far. Bangladesh will look for early wickets when they take the field on Sunday against an unbeaten Indian side.

Streaming and telecast details:

The live telecast of U19 World Cup final will be available on Star Sports Network whereas the live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Squads:

India: Priyam Garg (c), Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyansh Saxena, Ravi Bishnoi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Siddhesh Veer, Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil, Shubhang Hegde, Shashwat Rawat, Kumar Kushagra

Bangladesh: Towhid Hridoy, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Akbar Ali (c & wk), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Murad, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Avishek Das, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Shahin Alam

