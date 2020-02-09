India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Streaming, Under-19 World Cup 2020 Final: When, where and how to watch?

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Streaming: Priyam Garg and Akbar Ali. (Source: ICC) India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Streaming: Priyam Garg and Akbar Ali. (Source: ICC)

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 (IND vs BAN) U19 World Cup 2020 Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Four-time champions India would be looking to win back-to-back U19 World Cups while they take on an inspired Bangladesh side. The youthful Men in Blue are unbeaten in the tournament so far, while Bangladesh, also unbeaten, have beaten the likes of South Africa and New Zealand on their way to the finals.

India went past their rivals Pakistan in the semi-final by winning by 10 wickets, which was powered by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s, the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 312 runs, unbeaten ton. Ravi Bishnoi is the top wicket-taker for India with 13 wickets in 5 matches.

READ | Preview: India favourites, buoyant Bangladesh eye history

Meanwhile, Bangladesh spinner Rakibul Hasan might prove to be a major threat for India as he has has taken 11 wickets from 5 matches in the tournament so far. Also, Mahmudul Hasan Joy was key to beating New Zealand in the semi-final to help Bangladesh become the first, first time finalists since West Indies in 2004.

When will the India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup final be played?

The India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup final will be played on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Where is the India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup final being played?

The India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup final will be played at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

READ | India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup Final: All you need to know

What time does the India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup final start?

The India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup final will start at 01:30 PM IST. The toss takes place at 01:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup final?

The India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup final will broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where can I live stream the India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup final?

The live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup final will be available on Hotstar. You can follow live updates, scores and commentary also on IndianExpress.com.

READ | India U19’s dominance: Yashasvi Jaiswal racks up batting records

SQUADS:

India U19: Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Priyam Garg (c), Shubhang Hegde, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Kartik Tyagi, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Siddhesh Veer.

Bangladesh U19: Akbar Ali (c), Towhid Hridoy (vc), Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Avishek Das, Parvez Hossain Emon, Meherob Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Murad, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Shahin

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd